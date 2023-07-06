Schedules, new turf for Moulton Winder Field





The early days of summer are here, but it’s not too early to start thinking about the fall season for University of Vermont teams. The UVM’s athletics department recently announced the 2023 schedules for its men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and cross country running programs. See below for full schedules and key matchups ahead of the Catamount Fall 2023 season. UVM FIELD HOCKEY With their most wins (13) in program history and ready to play on a new artificial turf field, the Catamounts have high hopes for their 45th season. Moulton Winder Field’s playing surface was upgraded and completed last month; will be christened in the Catamounts’ season opener on August 25 vs. Sacred Heart, kicking off a five house homestand. Vermont, coached by Kate Pfeiffer, will play 12 of its 17 home games, highlighted by match-ups with last year’s NCAA runner-up Northwestern (Sept. 5), California in the league opener (Sept. 22), Stanford in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal loss (Oct 6) and to defending champion Albany (Oct 27). The full schedule: Friday August 25: vs. Sacred Heart, 3 p.m. (AmericaEast.TV) Sunday August 27: vs. Syracuse, 1 p.m. (AmericaEast.TV) Friday September 1: v. Lafayette, 2 p.m. (AmericaEast.TV) Tuesday September 5: vs. Northwest, 4 p.m. (AmericaEast.TV) Sunday September 10: vs. Boston University, afternoon (AmericaEast.TV) Friday September 15: in Iowa, 4 p.m Sunday September 17: in Iowa (vs. St. Louis or Merrimack), time TBD Friday September 22: vs. New Hampshire, 2 p.m. (AmericaEast.TV) Sunday September 24: vs. California, Afternoon (AmericaEast.TV) Friday September 29: at UMass Lowell, time TBD Sunday October 1: at Boston College, time to be determined Friday October 6: v. Stanford, 2 p.m. (AmericaEast.TV) Sunday October 8: vs. UC Davis, time TBD (AmericaEast.TV) Friday October 13: in Bryant, 3 p.m Friday Oct 20: v. Maine, 2 p.m. (AmericaEast.TV) Sunday Oct 22: v. Colgate, 2 p.m. (AmericaEast.TV) Friday October 27: vs. Albany, 2 p.m. (AmericaEast.TV) Playoffs America East: Dates, times, opponents to be determined UVM WOMEN’S FOOT Half of the UVM women’s soccer team’s 16-game regular season schedule is played at Virtue Field. Colchester native Kristi Huizenga enters her 13th season captaining the Catamounts, who went 4-9-3 last fall to follow up on their 2021 America East Championship. On the roll for 2023, UVM will begin the season at Boston University on August 17 and play its first home game on August 20 when it welcomes Merrimack to the city. The full schedule: Thursday 17 Aug.: at Boston University, 6 p.m Sunday August 20: v. Merrimack, 2 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN3) Thursday August 24: at FDU, time to be determined Thursday August 31: vs. Sacred Heart, 6 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN3) Sunday September 3: at Colgate, time TBD Thursday September 7: at Holy Cross, time TBD Sunday September 10: v. Stonehill, 3 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN3) Sunday September 17: in Maine, 3 p.m Wednesday September 20: vs. Siena, 6 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN3) Thursday September 28: v. Bryant, 6 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN3) Sunday October 1: vs. UMass Lowell, 1 p.m. (AmericaEast.TV) Sunday October 8: at UMBC, time to be determined Thursday October 12: vs. New Hampshire, time TBD (AmericaEast.TV) Sunday October 15: in Binghamton, 1 p.m Sunday Oct 22: vs. NJIT, 1 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN3) Thursday October 26: in Albany, time to be determined Sunday October 29: Quarterfinal America East, teams TBD Thursday November 2: Semifinals America East, teams TBD Sunday November 5: East America Championship, teams to be determined UVM MEN’S SOCCER The UVM men’s soccer team has a busy schedule as they chase a third straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Catamounts, who finished a best fourth-place finish in the latest United Soccer Coaches top 25 national poll following their run-up to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals, open the 2023 campaign at home vs. Western Michigan on August 24. 2022 NCAA Tournament:Vermont’s memorable run ends in Syracuse in the quarterfinals Western Michigan is one of four 2022 NCAA Tournament teams on the Catamounts list this fall. Others include: in Akron (Aug 28), vs. Cornell (Sept. 1) and America East rival New Hampshire in the regular season finale (Oct. 31). A date in Connecticut (Oct. 3) and a rematch of last year’s semifinal loss to Albany (home, Oct. 27) are also scheduled for the Catamounts. UVM coach Rob Dow enters his seventh season in charge. The full schedule: Thursday August 24: vs. Western Michigan, 6 p.m Monday August 28: in Akron, 7 p.m Friday September 1: vs. Cornell, time TBD Monday September 1: against Colgate, 2 p.m Saturday September 9: to Lehigh, 6 p.m Saturday September 16: at Harvard, 5 p.m Tuesday September 19: against Siena, 6 p.m Tuesday September 26: at UMass, time to be determined Saturday September 30: v. UMass Lowell, 1 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 3: at UConn, 7 p.m Saturday October 7: at NJIT, time to be determined Saturday October 14: at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m Tuesday Oct 17: in Dartmouth, time TBD Saturday October 21: against UMBC, 1 p.m Friday October 27: against Albany, 6 p.m Tuesday Oct 31: in New Hampshire, 6 p.m Playoffs America East: Dates, times, opponents to be determined UVM LONG RUNNING The Catamount XC running teams open their season with the Vermont Invite on September 2 at Hard’Ack Recreation Area, and the America East championships are scheduled for October 27 in Orono, Maine. Coach Matt Belfield is at the helm of the program for its 20th season. The full schedule: Saturday September 2: Invitation in Vermont at Hard’Ack Recreation Area, 12 noon Saturday September 9: in Dartmouth, 10:30am (women only) Friday September 22: at Equality Invitational (hosted by St. Michael’s) Saturday September 30: at Paul Short Run (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania), 10 a.m Sunday October 15: Fall foliage at Hard’Ack recreation area, 12:30 p.m Friday October 27: America East Championships in Orono, Maine Contact Alex Abrami at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter:@abrami5.

