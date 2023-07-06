1957: Althea Gibson wins Wimbleton women’s singles title





JULY 6, 1957 Althea Gibson, in 1956, the year she won the French Open. Credit: Library of Congress Althea Gibson became the first African American to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon and became the top female tennis player in the world. Just six years earlier, she had become the first black player to compete at Wimbledon. Born in South Carolina, she grew up in Harlem where she loved table tennis. A local musician invited her to play tennis, and she became so talented that a year later she won a local tournament sponsored by the American Tennis Association (formed by African Americans), later winning 12 ATA titles in just 13 years . Despite her talent, much of the tennis world remained closed to her. The breakthrough came in 1950 when tennis legend Alice Marble denounced the sport for banning Gibson from the world's top tournaments. The tennis world opened its doors and Gibson became a Top 10 player in the US In 1956 she won the French Open. After winning both the women's singles and doubles at Wimbledon in 1957, she was welcomed with a ticker tape parade in New York City. She went on to win 56 singles and doubles championships before turning pro in 1959. While she stated that she never considered herself a crusader, there is no doubt that she opened the doors for many others. She even tried golf and became the first black woman to compete on the pro tour. After she retired, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1971. She died in 2003 at the age of 77. In 2013, the US Postal Service issued a stamp in her honor. Venus Williams said Gibson has been an inspiration to her and her sister, Serena.

