BYU Football: BYU Receives Commitment From Versatile Quarterback Prospect











Part Tweet Part Part E-mail

SALT LAKE CITY Carson Suesue, a three-star rated candidate from Granger High School in West Valley City, pledged Wednesday to sign a national letter of intent with BYU’s football program. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound athletic quarterback was claiming offers from Utah State, Tennessee, Utah State, Arizona State and Pittsburgh, among others, at the time of his commitment. Suesue will play for Granger this fall after preparing his previous two seasons at De La Salle where he showed superior athleticism playing at quarterback. In 13 games played for De La Salle, Suesue threw for 784 yards and seven touchdowns against only one interception on a 59.5% completion percentage. According to Maxpreps, he also rushed for 162 yards on 52 carries. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gzg6kSe3zKg Suesue’s focus will be to compete for a quarterback spot at BYU, though his athleticism could translate into a wide variety of positions. With his entry, Suesue becomes the second quarterback commitment for BYU’s signing class of 2024, joining Enoch Watson who committed to the Cougars in June. Suesue is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and, like Watson, plans to serve a two-year mission before enrolling at BYU. PLAYER ANALYSIS At a glance, Suesue reminds me a lot of Neil Pau’u from his movie. Pau’u prepared for Servite High School in Southern California where he played quarterback before moving to the position of receiver while in college where he proved very productive for the Cougars. There’s a lot to unfold about the position Suesue will play, though the initial focus will be on the quarterback after returning from missionary service.











Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://espn960sports.com/news/byu-football-byu-lands-commitment-from-versatile-quarterback-prospect/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos