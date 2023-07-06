Federer’s bombastic take on Djokovic to match his Wimbledon record | Tennis news





Looking like a man on a mission, Novak Djokovic defeated Jordan Thompson in his Wimbledon 2023 second round match on Center Court on Wednesday. The Serbian ace sealed a 6-3 7(7)-6(4) 7-5 victory at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The result helped Djokovic extend his Wimbledon unbeaten run to 30 matches after beating Pedro Cachin 6-3 6-3 7(7)-6(4) in the first round. Wimbledon: Roger Federer wished Novak Djokovic luck. Djokovic is currently trying to equal long-time rival Roger Federer’s record eight Wimbledon titles. After the Laver Cup, Federer retired from professional tennis in September 2022. Meanwhile, Djokovic has been in devastating form lately, having recently stormed to a historic 23rd Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final. He set a new men’s singles record and overtook Rafael Nadal. Federer was present in the Royal Box on Center Court during Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023. He attended with his wife Mirka and was also accompanied by Princess of Wales Catherine, the royal patron of the All-England Lawn Tennis Club. He was cheering for his friend, career rival Andy Murray, who defeated Ryan Peniston in his campaign opener. Prior to 2023 Wimbledon, Federer had named Murray one of the contenders to challenge for the title. But most fans and pundits believe it could be an easy tournament for Djokovic, who has been utterly dominant this year. Speaking to CNN Sports, Federer praised Djokovic and wished him luck. “Honestly I think it’s great for him. You know, I had my moments. For me, winning my eighth or my fifth in a row, whatever it may be, that was my moment, so if someone matches that, passes that, this is their thing, their moment,” he said. Federer also stated that if Djokovic wins his eighth Wimbledon title to tie Federer’s record, it would be on par with his 23rd Grand Slam win in Paris. “So, I hope he does to be fair because I think everything he does contributes to tennis history. It’s beyond just talking about tennis, it’s about global sports like when he went to 23 in Paris. This is incredible stuff.” , great news and it’s good for the game. I think he’s the big favorite and I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins Wimbledon again,” Federer added. Djokovic’s main rival at Wimbledon this year is considered by many to be Carlos Alcaraz. The duo played each other in the semifinals of the French Open, where Djokovic won 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1. The win helped Djokovic toppl Alcaraz from pole position in the ATP rankings. But Alcaraz took that position again after beating Queen’s. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

