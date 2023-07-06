



CHAMPAIGN, sick. Illinois volleyball head coach Chris Tamas announced the height of Jen Tamas to assistant coach on Wednesday following the NCAA’s coaching limit increase. “It is very important to have confidence in our staff and within our team. For the past 10 years I have been able to work alongside the best volunteer assistant in the country,” Chris Tamas mention. Jen’s playing career has been filled with many accolades and achievements, including a four-time AVCA All-American, a 10-year US volleyball career (many as captain), culminating in a 2008 Olympic silver in Beijing. As unbiased as I may say, her ability to understand the dynamics of top-level players and teams is second to none, as is her passion for the game. She will continue to be a great role model for any player who comes through our program and is excited to play a bigger role than she has in the future.” Passed in January 2023, the Division I board went on to modernize coaching limit rules for various sports. The Council voted to abolish the voluntary coach designation in Division I, instead including those coaches within a new countable coach limit in each of the applicable sports. “The past seven years as a volunteer have been very fulfilling and we have achieved great results both on and off the field with our players and our program.” Jen Tamas said. “I believe in what we’re doing here. Whether it’s guiding the next Olympian or teaching the players how to be a great teammate on the pitch or in life, I’m more than excited to spend more time to bring with the staff and the team.” and take on a bigger role.” Jen Tamas initially joined her husband in Illinois after volunteering with him in Nebraska from 2015-2017 and Cal Poly from 2013-14. The former Jen Joines was a four-time All-American middle blocker with Pacific (2000-2003). She played professionally in Japan, Italy, Russia, Azerbaijan and Puerto Rico for eight years and captained the U.S. Women’s National Team for four years. As a middle blocker on the United States Women’s National Team, Jen Tamas made over 60 appearances in eight years. She helped take the US to silver at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and helped lift the country to gold at the 2012 Pan-American Cup. Jen Tamas was the 2003 Big West Conference Player of the Year and 2000 Big West Freshman of the Year with Pacific, where she led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament each year. She earned communications and business degrees from Pacific.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2023/7/5/illinois-volleyballs-jen-tamas-elevated-to-assistant-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos