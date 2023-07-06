The Ashes: Lord’s sacking of Jonny Bairstow ‘not against the spirit of cricket’ say Sky Sports experts | Cricket news

Have Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumpings at Lord’s violated the spirit of cricket?

Not according Sky Sports experts Michael Atherton, Mark Taylor and Kumar Sangakkara, who gave their take on the moment that has dominated the sports agenda in recent days.

England batsman Bairstow wandered out of his crease after Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey bowled the ball and was ruled out when it hit his stumps.

The spirit of the game is due to people’s personal opinions and feelings, there is no law around it. So many batsmen and cricketers interpret the spirit of the game in their own way.

Australian captain Pat Cummins did not withdraw his appeal, saying ahead of the ongoing Third Test at Headingley that his side had done “nothing wrong” but claimed he believes “one hundred per cent” in the spirit of cricket.

Here are the views of the Sky Sports panel…

Kumar Sangakara

“I think the spirit of cricket is very clearly in the fact that you play the game fair, play hard and within the laws. If you respect the laws and like to leave the decision making to the umpires, then so are the umpires. ” anyway the last umpires.

“If you nick it and don’t walk away, you’re saying ‘that’s the umpire’s decision’. I don’t see any infringement on the spirit of cricket and you can’t unilaterally dictate how other people play their cricket.

“You can’t be the arbiters of the spirit of cricket as one side because different cultures and how you grew up playing the game really matters. We need to be clear that no one has broken the spirit of cricket.

“If Cummins had called Bairstow back, I think it would have set a very bad precedent.

“If another side that respects the laws, respects the game, decides not to recall the batter, the sides cannot come back and say ‘that’s not how you play the game’.

“There is room for people to play cricket in their own way. If England draws the line there, that’s fine, but each side can play cricket however they want.”

Mark Taylor

“I remember seeing Rod Marsh do it when Dennis Lillee bowled. He flicked the ball back to the stumps in case the batsman stumbled out of his crease. I’ve never seen him get a wicket like that, but wicket-keepers do it all the time. , Bairstow has done it a number of times.

“When Carey threw the ball Bairstow was in his crease so he took a kick so he could trip out. He did so the fault is on Bairstow. As a batsman you have to protect your wicket.

“Cummins, if he wanted to, could have withdrawn that appeal. I don’t think he needed to, but by not doing it, it doesn’t mean he hasn’t played the game in the right spirit. What he has done done it is said: ‘I will let the laws dictate and let the umpires decide’.

Michael Atherton

“The natural thing for a batter is to look around and when it’s the end of the over you nod to the keeper or captain as if to say ‘am I okay?’ If you nod they say it’s ok and then they break down the stumps which is completely against the spirit of the game.”

“The law is unequivocal. It is not for Bairstow to make a unilateral decision that the ball is dead. The umpires did not consider it dead when they passed the decision to the third umpire.

“Carey lost the ball in under a second and blasted it to the stumps in one move, knowing that Bairstow would be out of his ground as before. It was the right call and the laws were enforced.”