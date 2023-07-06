Miami football “tenacious” after June recruitment by Rivals





Miami’s football program is holding up in the “ACC Spotlight: Winners and Losers of June Recruitment” per Adam Gorney the National Recruiting Director of Rivals.com in a post published Wednesday. Miami’s 2024 recruiting class is on the rise after a four-star edge rusher pledge Marchioness Lightfoot. Lightfoot committed to Miami’s football program on Monday. Rivals lists Lightfoot as the 86th prospect, the third Illinois player from the Chicago Kenwood Academy, and the fourth best defensive player in the class of 2024. Most other recruiting sites classify players as edge rushers rather than defensive targets. The Miami recruiting class of 2024 currently ranks 25th in the Rivals.Com rankings. Miami ranks sixth recruiting class in the ACC. North Carolina has the top recruiting class in the ACC with a national ranking of 12th. The Tar Heels are followed by Clemson (13th), Florida State (14th), Pittsburgh (18th) and Georgia Tech (19th). Miami has six blue-chip commits in the 2024 class according to the Rivals ranking. Rivals ranks four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson as the top-rated recruit in the Miami class of 2024. Robinson is followed by Kevin Riley, Lightfoot, safety Isaiah Thomas, linebacker Vincent Shavers and tight end Elijah Lofton. “An argument could be made for Miami … to be on the winners’ list as the Hurricanes added four-star commitments from RB Kevin Riley and TE Elija Lofton to their five commitments.” North Carolina, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech and Boston College were named ACC winners of the June recruiting by Gorney. The state of Florida, Wake Forest and Louisville were named recruiting losers by Gorney in June. Pittsburgh, Miami, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, NC State and Virginia were named by Gorney as steadfast in June. Gorney called Florida State a recruiting loser in June because the Seminoles were the only program in the ACC last month with no commitment for the Class of 2024. Lightfoot committed on Monday, making him the only July commitment for the Miami Class of 2024 Cornerback Romanas Frederique Jr. got engaged to Miami on June 30. Miami had five commitments in June. In addition to Lofton, Riley and Frederique Jr. Miami received pledges in June from three-star contenders, legacy safety agent Ryan Mack and linebacker Cameron Pruitt in June. Miami is expected to have more commitments for July. No player that Miami holds in high esteem has any commitments scheduled.

