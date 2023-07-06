Stefanos Tsitsipas’ doubles dream partner is Margot Robbie and a tennis star’s girlfriend is on board





Stefano’s Tsitsipas Margot Robbie’s obsession continues, but luckily his girlfriend is on board. The world No. 1 and No. 5 Greek will face Andy Murray in the second round at Wimbledon, with his fellow tennis superstar girlfriend watching. 3 Tsitsipas and Badosa are the power couple of tennis Credit: Getty 3 And they are both fans of compatriot Margot Robbie Credit: Getty Former world No. 2 Paula Badosa was a surprise when she saw Tsitsipas win his opening match against Dominic Thiem in the first round and received a favorable response. When she appeared in the crowd and held up a love heart symbol, the Greek was told: Paula came here after winning her contest to watch you. He replied: Oh! I just found out. I had no idea. Congratulations. But Badosa also supports him in other ways, including his love-in with Hollywood superstar Robbie. Stefanos Tsitsipas on Paula Badosa attending his game: Interviewer: Paula came here after winning her competition to watch you Steve: Oh! I just found out. I had no idea. Congratulations Paula raises a heart. pic.twitter.com/ENuMAAQfIC — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 5, 2023 3 Tsitsipas previously invited Robbie to sit in his box At the Australian Open earlier this year, Tsitsipas discussed his feelings for Australia after a win, saying “Australia is such an amazing country, I like a lot of Aussie stuff, one of my favorite actresses is from Australia, Margot Robbie.” When asked if he made an offer, he replied: It would be nice to see her here someday. Speaking to the BBC at Wimbledon ahead of his opening match, Tsitsipas was asked who his dream doubles partner would be and said: My current girlfriend supports it because she’s a fan too, a big fan of hers, so I’d go for Margot Robbie. , I am happy with that. Badosa then replied to the clip saying oh yeah! I fully support this #MargotFan For now, though, Tsitsipas will have to settle for Badosa, with the pair an upcoming mixed doubles act.

