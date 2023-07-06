Florida Panthers retool Blueline with large group of signatures





Dmitry Kulikov isn’t the biggest name the Florida Panthers signed on opening day free agency, though he’s arguably the most famous. Kulikov, 33, was one of five defensemen signed by the Panthers on Saturday as general manager Bill Zito set out to retool his teams after drafts were tested last season. With both Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour expected to miss the start of the upcoming season and with Radko Gudas and Marc Staal departing, Zito had his work cut out. But looking at things now, even without Ekblad and Montour, the Panthers seem OK because of their defensive depth, something they didn’t have last season. Daily coverage of the Florida Panthers All summer long Get a subscription to Florida Hockey now, today! We’ve been relatively lucky with injuries over the years, Zito said. There will be turnover, but the competition is good. We think there will be opportunities for everyone that are real. They’re really going to get a chance. The day began with the news that Oliver Ekman-Larsson, a two-time All-Star with the Arizona Coyotes, signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million following the final four years of his eight-year $66 million deal (signed with Arizona ) was bought out by Vancouver. Florida then signed former Boston defenseman Mike Reilly, signed Niko Mikkola to a three-year deal, and brought back Lucas Carlsson to a one-year, two-way deal. Of course, with all these additions meant some subtractions. Gudas, who has played extremely well for the Panthers since signing in 2020, got a big deal with Anaheim and will not return. On Monday, Staal signed a one-year contract with the Flyers. Florida Panthers Free Agent Tracker: Who’s Here, Who’s Gone Assuming Ekblad and Montour won’t be in the lineup when the season starts, what will Florida look like defensively? Not as good as it would have been with those two games, of course, but not too bad. Florida could pair Gus Forsling with Ekman-Larsson with either of those two taking over quarterback duties on top power play. Mikkola will likely start with one of Florida’s top two defensive combinations to start the season, something that could change if Ekblad and Montour return. The Panthers now have a lot of left-handed defenders, which means that a number of players will have to play offside, something that coach Paul Maurice was reluctant to do last season. That means some adjustment, although with the players the Panthers brought in, they’re used to it. Assessment of the Florida Panthers’ Free Agent Moves Now that the Panthers have some breathing room with a salary cap, both Lucas Carlsson and Matt Kiersted could start the season at the big club, with one or both moving to Charlotte as things begin to settle. FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

