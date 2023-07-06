Sports
Illinois football has played, but never beaten, these teams
Illinois football has one of the longest histories from any program in the country, but there are some teams that we’ve played against, but we’ve never beaten.
It’s hard to imagine a program dating back to 1892 that hasn’t beaten every college team at least once. But that’s the case with the Illini. There are 18 teams Illinois played, but did not come out victorious.
1. Alabama — 0-1
- First loss: December 29, 1982
- Last loss: December 29, 1982
The only time Illinois has ever played against Alabama was in the 1982 Liberty Bowl. A 7-4 Illini team held on, but fell just short of the Crimson Tide, 21-15.
Tony Eason would end up throwing for 423 yards and four interceptions in the game. It would also be legendary Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s last game with the Crimson Tide.
2. Clemson-0-1
- First loss: January 1, 1991
- Last loss: January 1, 1991
Like Alabama, the only time Illinois Clemson ever played was during a bowl game. The two teams faced each other in the 1991 Hall of Fame Bowl. This was a bloodbath, as the Illini would get their butts, 30-0.
The game got out of hand from the opening kick-off. The Tigers scored on their first possession, and Illinois would fumble the ball on the next drive. Everything would snowball from there.
3. Eastern Michigan – 0-1
- First loss: September 14, 2019
- Last loss: September 14, 2019
Illinois fans had a wild ride in 2019. What was sure to be a season of firing our head coach eventually turned into a 6-6 bowl campaign.
Much of the fanbase’s dismay was the fact that Illinois dropped a game to Eastern Michigan. This was the only time the Illini ever played the Eagles, and it was an ugly defeat that kicked off a four-game losing streak.
|
