Stray knees, stress fractures and mental anguish. Oh Canada.

It may be a little hard to remember, with all the injuries, career detours and puzzling losses, but there was a time when anything seemed possible for Canadian tennis.

Every time a tennis fan looked up, it seemed like another hugely talented or spirited Canadian had made it to a Grand Slam final. Bianca Andreescu even won one, beating Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open when she was still a teenager, playing with a style so creative it left tennis aesthetes salivating.

Lately, with all the bad knees (Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime), stress fractures (Leylah Fernandez), and the mental pain (Milos Raonic and Andreescu) that so many players are grappling with these days, even Fernandez’s improbable run to the 2021 US Open finale can feel like it was a long time ago.

And then there was a day like Wednesday at Wimbledon, when the rain finally stopped long enough to play tennis outside, allowing Shapovalov and Raonic to show why there had been such a fuss in the first place. Both came back from a set down to win in four sets, giving Shapovalov a chance to reminisce about what it had meant to him to be a junior player from a country best known for its prowess in sports with ice (hockey and curling) and watching Raonic and Eugenie Bouchard go almost all the way on the Wimbledon grass.