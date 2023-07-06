Meet Mirra Andreeva, the 16-year-old Russian tennis star who stunned Wimbledon

If you want to follow The athletics Wimbledon coverage, click here and follow our tennis page.

Six months ago Mirra Andreeva lost in the final of the Australian Open juniors to her best friend and doubles partner Alina Korneeva.

She says she cried for over a week after that defeat, in a match that lasted three hours and 18 minutes.

Since then, she has moved up more than 200 places in the world rankings, thanks to title wins in 60k events in Switzerland, a stellar run at the Madrid Masters and reaching the third round of the French Open. The 16-year-old Russian has now done the same at Wimbledon.

There is a buzz everywhere she goes. After winning late in the first round on Wednesday, she was stopped outside Center Court for selfies and autographs and it was a similar sight after storming past No. 10 seed Barbora Krejcikova on Thursday.

She’s in the third round and burning for a run-out on Center Court. She went in there on her first day and took 15 pictures on her phone. You get the impression that it won’t be long before the planners grant Andreeva her wish.

A month ago she had never even played on grass. Andreeva was absent a year ago due to the ban on players from Russia and Belarus, but Andreeva arrived a week before qualifying this summer to practice on nearby courses at Raynes Park. That was arranged by the coach of 14-year-old British talent Hannah Klugman.

During the first practice I fell three times, Andreeva said during qualifying. It’s quite hard for me to get used to the grass, the movement is different, the ball bounces differently, the grass is slippery. I feel a little sluggish, but I think it’s okay. I try to take small steps and I still feel dangerous on the track. As we can see, things are going pretty well for now.

The same goes for the main table. After beating Wang Xiyu, from China, in the first round, she was in complete control in the second against Krejcikova, leading 6-3, 4-0 before her opponent had to retire with a foot injury. She has been dominant serving at Wimbledon to date, winning 20 of her 21 service games and saving nine of 10 break points.

That leads us to Netflix. They’ve been filming Andreeva for their tennis documentary, Break Point, since her impressive run in Paris. Not that Andreeva has been completely taken aback by the cameras.

They just follow me and they’re all super nice people, she said. If I don’t want to film something one day, that’s fine with them. For example, yesterday (Tuesday) I was super nervous (for her win against Xiyu). During the warm-up, I felt a little uncomfortable, a little stressed, so we told them that maybe it’s not the right time for this. They were cool with it. They just left. They gave me some space.

I used to not feel so comfortable, but now I like it.

Her rise has been remarkable since she shone in Madrid in May when she was just 15. She received a wild card for her titles in Switzerland, beating 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia at the tournament. Then she won against another top-20 player Magda Linette. On her 16th birthday, which was her 16th win of 2023, she reached the last 16 in Madrid.

It’s all been very neat and tidy so far, and you can say the same about her playing. She serves well, is strong on both sides, there were some fantastic backhand winners on court 4 against Krejcikova and she is happy to hit the ball from deep in the court. In that regard, she has been compared to her compatriot, men’s world No. 3, Daniil Medvedev.



(Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

When asked earlier this year to describe her playing, she said: You don’t have to play fast because I can keep the fast rhythm quite well and I can compare my playing to maybe Ons Jabeur because I change the rhythm a lot, I play with topspin. , she said. I also often drop shots and I change the rhythm.

She and her older sister Erika, a fellow top 200 player, started playing at home in Siberia before moving to Sochi to get proper training. From there, the Andreeva sisters moved to Cannes, in the south of France, to be coached by Jean-Rene Lisnard and Jean-Christophe Faurel. Medvedev had also practiced in Cannes, which was clearly a draw for the sisters, who chose between Cannes and the Rafa Nadal Academy in Majorca, Spain.

Mirra has said in the past that she and Erika, who is 19 and ranked 149th in the world, deliberately avoid discussing tennis off court, and that they have not played a set against each other in four years. Both extremely competitive, playing card games like Uno and table tennis instead.

When asked what has changed on and off the field since that Australian Open junior defeat in January, she deliberately chose to take the pressure off.

I realized that tennis is actually a hard sport, but also when you watch it, you just play. It’s just a game. I guess I’m trying to think of it as a game now, and maybe that’s why. I’m just trying to play. I just try to enjoy it. I’m just trying to win as many points as possible. I just try to run for every ball and put as many balls on the field as possible.



(Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Andreeva has her feet on the ground, but her talent is obvious and she’s winning more fans every day at the super beautiful, super traditional Wimbledon. She also has a budding friendship with two-time champion and home favorite Andy Murray, though so far this has been through interviews about each other and social media posts.

After seeing him in Madrid, she told Tennis Channel, “If you’re here and going to lunch with all these stars; you see Andy Murray, you see his face and he’s so beautiful in life, he’s so wonderful.

His reaction? Imagine how good she will be when she gets her eyes fixed.

Murray has since sent encouraging messages, but Andreeva says she’s still too scared to talk to him. When I see him I try to leave the facility super fast not to talk to him because I’m super shy.

Five wins out of five when it comes to grass matches, she grows in confidence with each round.

Then she might even work up the courage to talk to Murray.

(Top photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)