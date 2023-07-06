Jesús Ferreira Joins Nine MLS All-Stars in 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T 5G





FRISCO, Texas (July 6, 2023) FC Dallas Homegrown Jess Ferreira has been selected to participate in the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G. This is the second year in a row that Ferreira has been chosen for the All-Star Game and Skills Challenge as he will compete in the Shooting Challenge, Touch Challenge and Cross & Volley Challenge. Ferreira and the nine other MLS All-stars take on 10 players from Arsenal on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:30pm ET as the two sides go head-to-head in the ultimate test of soccer skills. For more information on the five challenges,ZRjvuphnt73R6reacSQoMQFQkJeMFrRyEgUoXYoxMiExfuQLWUrC9YM6iMuVHKlRSooc3xTkC6BhQTRa8-kJWScwyJwfnkrJ0eTtPrCKpSuDXezbrK83bbvi7l1luq-EuiqIcCgNk8sAaIETChovivHEYe3Ygn2agYdVhXdt-1Y9Msb8txxDN3jpHpv7ecXcbJQtQ.MEUCIGEWm1J1qks7phNdkw3RrSvoaC16d4xnIgs7r7ECMxpAiEA9DN6SfqWBlAdgUQK5dFXubjONjKq51i-S0pEJwY8Gw” title=”https://shared.outlook.inky.com/link?domain=cl.exct.net&t=h.eJw1jttKBDEMQH9lmWeZXiZN2gVxfyVNUwU7uzozi4r477aCL4HkkMP5nu5bm86n6eU43vazMdJmZRjvuphnt73R6reacSQoMQFQkJeMFrRyEgUoXYoxMiExfuQLWUrC9YM6iMuVHKlRSooc3_xTkC6BhQTRa8-kJWScwyJwfnkrJ0eTtPrCKpSuDXezbrK83b”>click here. Last year Ferreira helped lead the MLS team to victory over their Liga MX counterparts when he took part in the shooting Challenge and Crossbar Challenge. FIFA World Cup winner Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) and 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) join Ferreira in the roster. for their skill in shooting, touching and passing. While three of the MLS roster participants have prior experience in the Skill Challenge, including US Mens National Team goalscorer Jess Ferreira(FC Dallas), Mexican national team legendHector Herrera(Houston Dynamo) and Mukhtar, seven players prepare for the Skills Challenge for the first time. Mukhtar, who took the Skills Challenge win for MLS last year with his Crossbar Challenge performance, will line up again with his Skills Challenge teammates for that event, hoping for another magical moment and another MLS -victory. MLS players participating in each event include: MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G Christian Benteke (DC United), Dnis Bouanga (LAFC), Jess Ferreira (FC Dallas) MLS All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Bounty Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Dawn Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Jess Ferreira (FC Dallas), Hctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G Goalkeepers: Roman Brki (St. Louis CITY SC), Tyler Miller (DC United)

Field Players: Christian Benteke (DC United), DnisBouanga (LAFC), Jess Ferreira (FC Dallas), Hctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) MLS All-Star Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Christian Benteke (DC United), Dnis Bouanga (LAFC), Roman Brki (St. Louis City SC), Hctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Tyler Miller (DC United), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC ) Additionally, Miller and Brki will be in goal for the MLS All-Star team, while Aaron Ramsdale and Karl Hein will be the men between the sticks for Arsenal in the MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G. The 10 MLS stars take on 10 top talents from a legendary Arsenal side that finished second in the Premier League last season and qualified for the UEFA Champions League. Along with Ramsdale and Hein leading the list for Arsenal are US National Team striker Folarin Balogun and 2022/23 Arsenal FC Player of the Season Martin Degaard. Tickets for the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G are on sale and can be purchasedYrjuCCRdtB2AoT4dxIkXizZ1z4-38N9q8PlNLwcx9t-cU7raJ96jKsd7ul9f6Q5eOOEExSOgFPxPirTlEAEA1nw6RyEhLjtWfIoFiNPlNRz1jlS9J49S9aSoKAiZ8gWQYMBbznHIhBwpiQl 5cg8PJyG1y40a5FaZXfLosbbfu6k9GvS1OQJnVBNs9ZAoghoBMqcm238H5xE0bKUwjUKdapy51X-1jvyyjVHxW8tHy91rzC22UEc.MEUCIF4kMfxzqJO4dyww5eHBuHEWGslWIT2TO5cx8cuVtwrRAiEAvRtZG9IU6SEbLWdK-9HB4V5eJUSvZ26QNSsMpS18:00″ title=”https://shared.outlook.inky.com/link?domain=cl.exct.net&t=h.eJw1jtFOwzAMRX9l6jNqlsSO3UmIYrjuCCRdtB2AoT4dxIkXizZ1z4-38N9q8PlNLwcx9t-cU7raJ96jKsd7ul9f6Q5eOOEExSOgFPxPirTlEAEA1nw6RyEhLjtWfIoFiNPlNRz1jlS9J49S9aSoKAiZ8gWQYMBBznHIhBwpiQl5 cg8PJyG1y40a5FaZXfLos_”>here. The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, presented by AT&T 5G at Audi Field, can be viewed in English, Spanish and French in more than 100 countries and regions on MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV app. Fans can now subscribe to MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles and the web atk3b18bs-pBJ8pIoPRCMjMBj4ymkfWDGFiGU1HngQg0hAErDBqCDKNJSIMqUiSQoo2MBOGOEYRGJDYq0DJwcjUYGJKHvLQPZ269yZU1KRW2dw86-t6Xb8u59er7MTUCLNgnYMTymAZASkFAZqD44H-nQxhS4h9SouVHnui35vl3a6fC3nCtt6NfbrX-AJis1DE.MEQCIBinuHY20LmfSlW-aF4AfrZjdn8tGJIWlxPHsFzORyG6AiAKAhv86i4o-lHpGw5cHxD5YW8WdwO2jldWI05oxmyF8g” title=”https://shared.outlook.inky.com/link?domain=cl.exct.net&t=h.eJw 1jtFqwzAMRX-l5HnEsSPZUmGsv6JI9gZz0i1JacfYvy8e7EVwdeHc893d1tqdT93bvn9sZ-e09vmhe7k3b18bs-pBJ8pIoPRCMjMBj4ymkfWDGFiGU1HngQg0hAErDBqCDKNJSIMqUiSQoo2MBOGOEYRGJDYq0DJwcjUYGJKHvLQPZ269yZU1KRW2dw86-t”>tv.apple.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fcdallas.com/news/jesus-ferreira-joins-nine-mls-all-stars-in-2023-mls-all-star-skills-challenge-pr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos