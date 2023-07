Castle Lite Series: Cricket Cranes Camp is hit with grief as brothers Ssenyondo and Ssesazi return home

The biological brothers received the unfortunate news of their mother’s passing on Wednesday before the team’s first game in the Castle Lite Series. The Cricket Cranes are going through one of the toughest moments in Namibia, made even worse for players Henry Ssenyondo and Simon Ssesazi. The biological brothers received the unfortunate news of their mother’s passing on Wednesday before the team’s first game in the Castle Lite Series.

Henry Ssenyondo in action for the Cricket Cranes (UCA Twitter).



Uganda Cricket Association media manager Denis Musali later confirmed that the duo have since left the camp and are expected back in Uganda on Friday, in time for their beloved mother’s funeral. Uganda won the toss and was elected to field, limiting Namibia to 191/6; the chase saw Laurence Mahatlanes side-post 164/4 to give the hosts a 21-run win, and Ronald Lutaaya put up a commendable 54 (46).

The 14-man squad, confirmed by the Uganda Cricket Association on Monday afternoon, has a few changes from the previous one, which won the Champions T20 Cup in Kenya.

Captain Brian Masaba summed up the day as tough on and off the field, but insisted the team will recover on Thursday. Pretty tough day on and off the field but not too unhappy with the result, we weren’t too far, we clearly gave them 20 runs too many when we fielded, Masaba told Pulse Sports.

Cricket Cranes batsman Simon Ssesazi, who put up a lackluster performance at the Continental T20 Cup tournament in Nairobi as the team ran a raid to win by one run, knows the Namibia Castle Lite Series is another chance to win again go and be more consistent.

Overall it was tough, especially with the situation of Henry (Ssenyondo) and Simon (Ssesazi), so we will try to come back on Thursday to make them proud, Masaba added. Simon Ssesazi and Henry Ssenyondo have been replaced by Fred Achelam and younger Pius Oloka respectively.

Ssenyondo, the highest wicket-taker during Kenya’s Continental T20 Cup success with 18 wickets, is a key member of Laurence Mahatlane’s charge and says the drama during the Cup final taught the team a lot.

In the last two editions of the series, Uganda lost all matches in the first edition, while in 2022 the Cricket Cranes managed only two wins in as many matches.

