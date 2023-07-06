3 reasons why Michigan’s football offense will be better in 2023





Michigan’s offense was great in 2022, but will it be better in 2023? Last week I talked about why Michigan’s football defense will be better in 2023. This time we’re going to look at the offense. Michigan Football had an excellent offense last season. The Wolverines Ranked 24th in yards/game and fifth in rushing yards/game. The Wolverines had one of the most efficient offenses in the country and managed to put a lot of runs on the scoreboard. However, it is clear that there were some shortcomings on the offensive side. JJ McCarthy’s youth, running back injuries, a lack of explosiveness in the passing game and more. While the offense was key to returning the Wolverines to the playoffs, it could have been better in many areas. In 2023, Michigan’s offensive improvement will be critical to whether or not the Wolverines win. In today’s game, attack is the most important aspect. While Michigan’s 2022 offense was phenomenal, there are many reasons to believe that it could be significantly better in 2023. Without further ado, here are three reasons why Michigan football offense will be better in 2023. Experience, experience, experience Michigan Football is bringing back most of its offensive production from a year ago, including the quarterback and two All-American caliber running backs. And everyone is a year older. With another year of experience, it makes sense to believe that most players will have made significant progress. Especially when the experience comes to the highest level. There were many times last year when the youth of JJ McCarthy was obvious. He made some stupid mistakes that should never have happened. With a full year of starting experience, you can expect big strides from McCarthy. I expect him to break at least one Michigan record this season. Edwards and Corum will be just as good this season, probably better. Likewise with many of the offensive line starters. Colston Loveland will make a huge sophomore leap and could be an All-American this season. Experience is so important in football, and this is going to be one of the most experienced offenses in the country, possibly the most experienced. Experience tells you what to work on and teaches you how to be successful. The playoff experience this offense has should make it phenomenal.

