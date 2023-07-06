Arizona State will compete with Omaha hockey in NCHC starting in 2024-2025





The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Arizona State will be joining the league beginning with the 2024-25 season. This will be the first time the UNO conference has been expanded since the league began playing in 2013. The Sun Devils become the ninth member of the NCHC. The NCHC is thrilled to welcome the state of Arizona, congressional commissioner Heather Weems said in a press release. As the NCAA Division I landscape continues to evolve, ASU promotes the NCHC’s competitive and fiscal stability while providing a destination journey for alumni and fans of NCHC member institutions. The Mavericks will get a taste of that January 5-6 destination trip as the Mavericks will play in the four-team Desert Hockey Classic hosted by the Sun Devils. Harvard and UMass Lowell will also participate. People also read… The turnout of ASU hockey has been impressive and this is a great addition to the conference, said Omaha athletic director Adrian Dowell. The Sun Devils are one of the biggest brands in college athletics, and their accessible location gives the NCHC an even stronger footprint in the West. While the NCHC is adding a ninth team, the conference will continue to use a 24-game NCHC schedule for each team in 2024-25, the same as the first 10 seasons. Starting with the first season of Sun Devils, a new three-year rotation and scheduling model is being implemented. The new model will consist of three pods of three teams based on geography, with teams guaranteed to play home and away matches against other pod teams each season. The Pods: UNO, Miami, and West Michigan; Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and St. Cloud State; Arizona State, Colorado College and Denver. The remaining 16 conference games are played against the six non-pod teams. NCHC’s 2024-25 postseason format is still under evaluation and will be finalized in the coming months. ASU elevated its hockey program to varsity status for the 2015-16 season. The Sun Devils secured a wide spot for the 2019 NCAA Tournament, becoming the fastest startup program to qualify for the event. This will go down as one of the most influential days in Sun Devil hockey history, said ASU coach Greg Powers. To be accepted as a member of such a great conference is an honor we will never take for granted. NCHC teams have made 13 Frozen Four appearances and won five NCAA championships. ASU went 18-21 last season, but recorded wins over Top 10 teams North Dakota and Minnesota. The Sun Devils will officially join the conference on July 1, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://omaha.com/sports/college/uno/arizona-state-set-to-compete-with-omaha-hockey-in-nchc-beginning-in-2024-25/article_15531d3a-1b53-11ee-81a5-93524ca7c68e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos