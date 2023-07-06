Doubles temptations bring Maria Rony back to the Kerala table tennis circuit after five years





When Maria Rony last played on the Kerala table tennis circuit five years ago, there was a lively group of girls competing well against each other. Maria, the women’s singles champion of the state of Karnataka, is now back in Kerala, but many familiar faces are missing. So much has changed. Seraha is the only name left standing… almost all of my party have now retired. Now there are many children like Pranati (Nair), Maria said, in a conversation with Sports starfrom Alappuzha, on Thursday. The Kerala TT season kicks off on Friday with the John Philipose ranking tournament in Alappuzha and all eyes will be on Maria. The 26-year-old, who ruled Kerala for nearly a decade and who was part of the Asian team that won the Global Cadet Challenge in Puerto Rico in 2012, will start as an unseeded player on her return. Maria has won the Karnataka title three times in the past five years, so will Kerala be an easier world? I’m not thinking of such a thing. I’m also playing here after five years, maybe I’ll find out after two or three tournaments, said Maria, an officer at Bengaluru’s Canara Bank. Seraha is my biggest opponent. And then Pranati is also doing quite well at national level under 17 and 19. Despite her impressive singles record in Kerala and Karnataka, Maria has failed to make it big in the national circuit in the individual event. My women’s singles record at the Nationals has been poor in recent years, round of 32 was my best, she said. Her move back to Kerala could be to try and get back into the thick of the action in women’s doubles, where she and Seraha Jacob won the 2015 National Games bronze and also took two other bronzes at the Nationals. In the zonal we only have mixed doubles, no women’s doubles. So Seraha and I hope to be able to do something again at the Nationals. That is also a goal of mine, she said. She will also team up with Palakkads KS Sreehari, the second seed in men’s singles at the season opener, in mixed doubles at the Alappuzha YMCA. And she will carefully study her new partner and event. This is my first time playing with Sreehari. And Michael sir (Secretary of Kerala Table Tennis Association) told me that the association will have special camps for doubles, so let’s see how it goes. With the national body now allowing players from several states to play doubles, that option seems interesting to Maria. But I will play with Sreehari for at least a year, she said.

