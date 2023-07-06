Texas Selected Top Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll





For the first time since the conference went to a divisionless format, Texas was voted at the top of the 2023 Conferences preseason poll, as voted by representatives of the media. The Longhorns placed fourth in last year’s preseason, behind Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The votes for first place were split among six teams, with Texas receiving 41 and a total of 886 points. The reigning Big 12 Champion, Kansas State, was second with 14 and 858 points. Oklahoma and Texas Tech each received four first-place votes with 758 and 729 points, respectively. Coming from appearances in the Big 12 Championship Game and CFP National Championship Game, TCU rounded out the top five with three first place votes and 727 points. Baylor amassed 575 points to finish sixth, while Oklahoma State took the final first-place finish with 470 points for seventh. The remaining positions were 8. UCF (463 points), 9. Kansas (461 points), 10. Iowa State (334 points), 11. BYU (318 points), 12. Houston (215 points), 13. Cincinnati (202 points). points) and 14. West Virginia (129 points). The Big 12 Football Media Days, presented by Old Trapper, will take place next Wednesday and Thursday, July 12-13. Coverage for both days will be delivered on ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, follow Big12Sports.com and the conference’s official social media platforms. 2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll 1. Texas (41), 886

2. State of Kansas (14), 858

3. Oklahoma (4), 758

4. Texas Technology (4), 729

5. TCU (3), 727

6. Baylor, 572

7. State of Oklahoma (1), 470

8.UCF, 463

9.Kansas, 461

10. State of Iowa, 334

11.BYU, 318

12.Houston, 215

13.Cincinnati, 202

14. West Virginia, 129 First place votes in brackets.

