TSU Marks Historic Milestone as First HBCU to Introduce Ice Hockey

By Nick Guerriero

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is set to make history by becoming the first historically black college or university to offer men’s ice hockey at the collegiate level. TSU made a groundbreaking announcement at Bridgestone Arena ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The addition of ice hockey highlights the university’s commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion and expanding athletic opportunities for students.

Bringing ice hockey to Tennessee State University is part of our ongoing commitment to providing our students with new opportunities and broadening new interests in areas they traditionally had little or no access to, said TSU President Glenda Glover. We appreciate our continued partnership with the Nashville Predators, which played a critical role in our decision to continue this historic endeavor of starting an ice hockey program at TSU, and the first for an HBCU. TSU has a huge legacy in athletics. Adding ice hockey to our programs opens a new chapter and builds on that legacy.

TSU Hockey will begin its inaugural season in 2024, ushering in a new era for the university. The team will begin as a club-level program, but aims to achieve NCAA Division I status for both men’s and women’s teams in the near future. While there is no specific timeline for achieving varsity NCAA status, TSU strives to build a solid foundation for long-term success. Today is a historic day as Tennessee State University, a prestigious HBCU, teams up with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Nashville Predators in an unprecedented partnership, Dr. Mikki Allen, TSU Director of Athletics.

TSU has been a great partner of the Predators for some time and we are excited to help them work towards the goal of becoming the first HBCU to field an NCAA Division I college hockey team, said Sean Henry, president and CEO of the Nashville Predators. President Glover and Dr. All are visionaries in their respective positions and should be commended for continuing to build Nashville into the ultimate hockey city.

The club hockey program receives extensive oversight under the direction of the Department of Athletics, ensuring a well-structured and successful implementation. TSU is currently in the process of hiring a Director of Club Hockey Operations, who will be responsible for fundraising, seeking business partnerships, recruiting student-athletes, and managing day-to-day operations. In the meantime, Assistant AD Nick Guerriero will handle all questions related to TSU Hockey.

I am delighted to partner with Dr. All to embark on this exciting journey to promote diversity and excellence in collegiate hockey, Guerriero said. We will strive to take the program to new heights and create a legacy that will inspire future generations. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the development of the program on and off the ice, and eagerly await the challenges and successes that lie ahead.

The foray into collegiate ice hockey is an important milestone for Tennessee State University and the wider HBCU community. By breaking down barriers and creating new opportunities, TSU Hockey strives for an enduring legacy of inclusion, excellence and athletic achievement.

Together we celebrate the power of collaboration as we break down barriers, diversify the game and propel hockey into a new era of inclusiveness, Allen noted. This collaboration serves as a catalyst, driving change and ensuring the game we love embraces the beauty of diversity. With Tennessee State University, the NHL and the Nashville Predators working hand in hand, we have the potential to reshape the future of hockey and inspire future generations. Together we will pave the way to a more inclusive and united hockey community.

In support of this initiative, the NHL, NHL Players Association, Nashville Predators and College Hockey Inc. play an integral role leading up to the announcement. College Hockey Inc. conducted a feasibility study in 2021, highlighting the importance of introducing ice hockey to an HBCU to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport.

Introducing hockey at the collegiate level is always exciting, but Club Hockey at Tennessee State University is truly special, said Kevin Westgarth, VP Hockey Development & Strategic Collaboration. Welcoming club hockey to a legendary HBCU is a major step in the right direction for the sport and will undoubtedly add to the vibrant hockey community and inspire future generations of players.

The Nashville Predators organization has maintained a strong relationship with TSU and began the partnership by joining the university as a key contributor in February 2020 in the One Million in One Month fundraising campaign. The Nashville-based NHL team has continued to donate to TSU’s scholarship programs and provide internship and employment opportunities through the TSU Career Development Center.

In addition, during Black History Month in February 2022, the NHL hosted the Black Hockey History Tour at Hale Stadium, a critical step in bringing the sport of hockey to the TSU campus.