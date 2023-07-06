Sports
Tiafoe, Eubanks, Shelton want to be game changers
We understand why UTS is a perfect fit for Americans Frances Tiafoe, Chris Eubanks and Ben Shelton: both have a vision for the future of tennis and a passion to bring change to the sport.
Tiafoe, who made his top 10 debut earlier this summer, has always been a showstopper talent who wants his matches to be the main attractions.
For me, I want to win Grand Slams, but I want to influence people and be really remembered, he said during a new UTS video “All on the tables, tennis talk like never before,” available at UTS YouTube channel. We have the ability that we will be the reason why the game is changing. It’s just a fact, and it’s tough because it’s in our hands, bro, it’s wild, man!
Eubanks, who made his top 100 debut earlier this season, takes it upon himself to open doors for others just as they have been opened for him. He talked at length about how he was shown the ropes of the ATP Tour by older pros like former world No. 38 Donald Young.
Like Tiafoe, he wants to have an impactful impact and be an agent of change.
If DY (Donald Young) hadn’t allowed me to travel with him and practice with him every day, there’s no chance I would have gone through juniors to college like I did, he said, adding: if you talk about impact and things, it’s like, well, why not use the stuff they gave me to give to whoever else is coming?
Tiafoe, who hails from the Washington, DC area, says it’s important for him to know that he inspires younger players. He talked about fellow DC players Hailey Baptiste and Robin Montgomery, and how touched he was when he found out they credited him for inspiring their careers.
They said I’d never think of doing half the things I’ve done if it weren’t for Frances Tiafoe. I watched that video and I was like Holy ****. I replayed that video a dozen times, Tiafoe said. You’re starting to realize what you’re doing, it’s not going unnoticed, man. If you really start making moves here, things like that don’t go unnoticed.
Shelton is new to the tour, but he has exploded onto the scene with his captivating play and personality. The 20-year-old says he wants to have a career that transcends the tennis court.
I think it would be cool to have a story not just on the field, he said. I want to be a tennis champion, but look at Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Roger Federer. The stories they have on the field, off the field, all the things they’ve done that aren’t just tennis players. I think that’s the coolest opportunity I see as a professional athlete.
The impact you can have on people. Obviously, you first need to get yourself to a level where people respect you. When you say something, want to change something, or you care about something in the world, like, ‘Okay, this guy is serious, he’s not playing.
I want to be able to say something on a big stage someday and really make it weigh.
The Americans embody the UTS spirit to transcend the game. There’s more to tennis than meets the eye, and with frank personality, bubbly passion and respect for those who came before, Tiafoe, Shelton and Eubanks pay it forward, one good deed at a time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/uts-news/game-changers-tiafoe-eubanks-and-shelton-want-to-push-tennis-forward-692629.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Henry Cavill married? The Witcher actor’s girlfriend in 2023
- Tiafoe, Eubanks, Shelton want to be game changers
- Michael Rubin’s White Party Was a Festival of Celebrity Little White Dresses
- EBRD commits 80 million to Enterprise Investors fund
- Google clarifies value-based bidding in week-long social series
- EEE detected in mosquitoes in Barry County
- Xi Jinping wants China to expand combat, war planning: agency
- Reviews | The rage and joy of Donald Trump MAGA America
- Things to do: Frida’s Pasin, Sucka Flea Market and Swap, Asian Art Museum Bollywood Film Series
- TSU Marks Historic Milestone as First HBCU to Introduce Ice Hockey
- Understanding the Growing India-Israel Strategic Cyber Partnership
- Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mansion has been searched by Russian security forces.