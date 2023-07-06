Tiafoe, Eubanks, Shelton want to be game changers

We understand why UTS is a perfect fit for Americans Frances Tiafoe, Chris Eubanks and Ben Shelton: both have a vision for the future of tennis and a passion to bring change to the sport.

Tiafoe, who made his top 10 debut earlier this summer, has always been a showstopper talent who wants his matches to be the main attractions.

For me, I want to win Grand Slams, but I want to influence people and be really remembered, he said during a new UTS video “All on the tables, tennis talk like never before,” available at UTS YouTube channel. We have the ability that we will be the reason why the game is changing. It’s just a fact, and it’s tough because it’s in our hands, bro, it’s wild, man!

Eubanks, who made his top 100 debut earlier this season, takes it upon himself to open doors for others just as they have been opened for him. He talked at length about how he was shown the ropes of the ATP Tour by older pros like former world No. 38 Donald Young.

Like Tiafoe, he wants to have an impactful impact and be an agent of change.

If DY (Donald Young) hadn’t allowed me to travel with him and practice with him every day, there’s no chance I would have gone through juniors to college like I did, he said, adding: if you talk about impact and things, it’s like, well, why not use the stuff they gave me to give to whoever else is coming?

Tiafoe, who hails from the Washington, DC area, says it’s important for him to know that he inspires younger players. He talked about fellow DC players Hailey Baptiste and Robin Montgomery, and how touched he was when he found out they credited him for inspiring their careers.

They said I’d never think of doing half the things I’ve done if it weren’t for Frances Tiafoe. I watched that video and I was like Holy ****. I replayed that video a dozen times, Tiafoe said. You’re starting to realize what you’re doing, it’s not going unnoticed, man. If you really start making moves here, things like that don’t go unnoticed.

Shelton is new to the tour, but he has exploded onto the scene with his captivating play and personality. The 20-year-old says he wants to have a career that transcends the tennis court.

I think it would be cool to have a story not just on the field, he said. I want to be a tennis champion, but look at Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Roger Federer. The stories they have on the field, off the field, all the things they’ve done that aren’t just tennis players. I think that’s the coolest opportunity I see as a professional athlete.

The impact you can have on people. Obviously, you first need to get yourself to a level where people respect you. When you say something, want to change something, or you care about something in the world, like, ‘Okay, this guy is serious, he’s not playing.

I want to be able to say something on a big stage someday and really make it weigh.

The Americans embody the UTS spirit to transcend the game. There’s more to tennis than meets the eye, and with frank personality, bubbly passion and respect for those who came before, Tiafoe, Shelton and Eubanks pay it forward, one good deed at a time.