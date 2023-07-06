Five former basketball tigers on rosters for Las Vegas Summer League – LSU





BATON ROUGE – Five former LSU basketball players will take the field in Las Vegas for premier NBA summer league action with all 30 NBA franchises participating in games starting Friday through July 17. Javonte Smart and the Philadelphia 76ers will play early on Thursday in Salt Lake City’s set of games, and Smart has shown his talent with 10 and 19 points in the first two games. Smart played for the Birmingham team in the NBA G-league last season. The 76ers’ first game in Las Vegas is Saturday at 4 p.m. CT on NBA TV against the New York Knicks from the Cox Pavilion. KJ Williams, who played with LSU last season, is with the Oklahoma City Thunder and has not played in the team’s first two games in Salt Lake City. The Thunder also kick off Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks in a 2:30pm CT game that will air on ESPN2 Each team in the NBA 2K24 Summer League will play at least five games. Two other teams will feature LSU players in Houston and Portland. The Rockets include Tari Eason, the No. 17 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, and two-way contract player Darius Days, who the Rockets have resigned to a second two-way contract. Eason played in all 82 games a year ago, averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Days earned second-team All-NBA G League honors last year, averaging 24.4 points and 9.8 rebounds. Portland gives Duop Reath the opportunity to play in his fourth NBA Summer League season this year. Reath, the 6-11 South Sudanese-Australian, was part of the Australian Olympic team that won a bronze medal in Tokyo. He has played abroad since finishing with LSU in 2018 and last season played in the Lebanese Basketball League. Ironically, Portland and Houston meet Friday at 6 p.m. CT at the Thomas and Mack center in a game televised on ESPN. These are the preliminary round games for Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Houston and Portland for this year’s Summer League: Friday November 7

Portland vs. Houston, 6 p.m. CT ESPN Saturday November 8

Dallas vs Oklahoma City, 2:30pm CT ESPN2

New York vs. Philadelphia, 4 p.m. NBA TV Sunday November 9

Detroit vs. Houston, 5 p.m. CT ESPN2

San Antonio vs. Portland, 7 p.m. ESPN2 Monday November 10

Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ESPNU Tuesday November 11

Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m. NBA TV

charlotte vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m. NBA TV Wednesday November 12

Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m. NBA TV Thursday November 13

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m. NBA TV

Golden State vs. Houston, 6 p.m. ESPN

Orlando vs. Portland, 8 p.m. ESPN2 Friday November 14

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. NBA TV

Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m. ESPNU

