Texas Tech placed 4th in the Big 12 preseason football poll





Expectations for the Texas Tech football team ahead of Joey McGuire’s second season as head coach are no longer coming from within. The Red Raiders appeared in fourth place in the Big 12 preseason football poll, released by the conference on Thursday. Tech received four votes for first place. The poll is voted on by representatives of the media covering the conference. This marks Tech’s highest preseason ranking during the conference’s current polling structure. Between 1996 and 2010, Big 12 teams were ranked according to their respective divisions of North and South. In 2011, the conference ended divisions and ranked all conference teams against each other. Since the inception of this structure, Tech’s highest ranking has been sixth, which took place in 2014 and 2016. The Red Raiders have been ranked ninth in the preseason polls for the past two seasons, including last year when they placed fifth in the conference standings. Tech finished the season 8-5 overall and 5-4 in Big 12 play. A 42–25 victory over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl concluded McGuire’s first season as the program’s head coach. On top of last year’s success, a big part of the anticipation surrounding the Red Raiders includes returning veterans, especially on offense. Eleven players who started games offensively are back, including Tyler Shough, who has already been named the team’s starting quarterback for the September 2 season opener in Wyoming. Tech kicks off Big 12 on September 23 in West Virginia. Texas came in first in the preseason poll. The Longhorns, in their final year in the Big 12 before joining the SEC, earned 41 first-place votes and a total of 886 points to clinch first place. Kansas State, which won the Big 12 Championship Game, placed second with 858 points. Oklahoma tied with Texas Tech in four first-place votes and placed third to the Red Raiders. TCU, which advanced to the College Football Playoff championship, is fifth. The Big 12 Media Days are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. 2023 Big 12 Football Preseason Poll 1. Texas (41 first place votes), 886 points 2. State of Kansas (14), 858 3. Oklahoma (4), 758 4. Texas Technology (4), 729 5. TCU (3), 727 6. Baylor, 572 7. State of Oklahoma (1), 470 8.UCF, 463 9.Kansas, 461 10. State of Iowa, 334 11.BYU, 318 12.Houston, 215 13.Cincinnati, 202 14. West Virginia, 129

