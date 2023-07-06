Zendayas Sexy Tennis Drama Challengers open the Venice Film Festival





The world has less than two months to prepare for photos of Zendaya, The crowns Josh O’Connor, And West Side Stories Mike Fast swaying from gondolas and gracing the Lido of the Venice Film Festival. Their sexy tennis drama, challengers, by Call me by your name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, opens the 80th edition of the festival, it was announced on Thursday. The film will be screened out of competition. From the first time screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, challengers tells the story of Tashi (Zendaya), a top-class tennis prodigy who begins a love affair with two fellow pros on the circuit Art (Faist) and Patrick (OConnor). After an injury ends her professional playing career, Tashi marries and becomes a coach for Art, a partnership thrown into chaos when Art and Patrick are forced to play each other years later. I am so happy that the audience can experience my new film challengers at the Venice Film Festival, Guadagnino said in a rack. It is a modern, daring story about youthful energy, love and strength. Zendaya, Josh and Mike are totally original and fresh, bringing a new energy like you’ve never seen before. I can’t wait for the Lido crowd to dance to the tunes of the soundtrack Trent [Reznor] And Atticus [Ross] on the opening night of the 80th edition of the Mostra. As a filmmaker, it’s a dream come true and I’m thankful for that [Venice artistic director] Alberto [Barbera] and all the Venice family for this wonderful acknowledgment of the film. challengers has secured a top spot at a festival known for its debut awards. That list was included last year Tr, The Banshees of Inisherin, And The whalenot to mention the Don’t worry honey of all this. Guadagnino himself was at the party last year Bones and all, starring Timothy Chalamet And Taylor Russell. In recent years he has used the festival to premiere other works as well, including I am love (2009), A bigger splash (2015), and Sigh (2018). Zendaya last walked the 2021 Venice red carpet alongside Chalamet for the premiere of Dune: part 1. challengers will kick off the 2023 Venice Film Festival on August 30, before hitting theaters on September 15. Listen to Vanity purseS Little golden men podcast now.

