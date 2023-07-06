Sports
AI is not a ‘hockey stick bending’ for telecom space: Analyst
Artificial intelligence may be a “magic elixir” for most industries, but telecommunications may be an exception. Raymond James Telecommunication analyst Frank Louthan talks to Yahoo Finance Live about the deployment of AI in data centers and the slow rate of change and technology adoption of telecom companies.
Video Transcription
BRAD SMITH: Also everyone, since we are talking about AI, AI is the new buzzword with skyrocketing demand and industries struggling with the changing tech landscape. But our next guest says that while AI may offer a magic elixir, it’s not necessarily a hockey stick inflection for one sector, which is Telecom. Frank Louthan, Raymond James’ telecommunications analyst, now joins us. Frank, nice to have you here with us this morning. Okay, so what might be the magic elixir here, if you look at it from your perspective?
FRANK LOUTHAN: Yes, we consider this a team perspective. We’ve taken a deep dive into AI. And on my part, where I continue to cover telecom and data service providers, this is definitely positive for them, there’s tailwind there. But it’s just more of what keeps the growth going, it’s not necessarily a hockey stick inflection as we’ve seen with some of the other industries like chips and so forth that are more directly involved.
But there will definitely be more demand from AI to data centers, to fiber providers, network providers and wireless carriers, that’s going to continue the growth for years to come. It’s just much more muted than people might think at first and how it’s impacting the sectors.
– Frank, I don’t know if you just got a chance to hear our anchor, Seana Smith, talk about Morgan Stanley’s price target on Microsoft, and see where Microsoft lands in terms of the AI space. Who in the telecom space, would you say, are the leaders and most likely to benefit from this massive focus on AI, and generative AI in particular?
FRANK LOUTHAN: Yes absolutely. So the data centers that we cover, Equinix and Digital Realty Trust, are most directly affected in the near term. That’s where companies like Microsoft and cloud providers are going to deploy their AI engines, they’re going to deploy different things for the AI instances, and you’re going to deploy them for the training modules and so forth. And that’s where you’re going to see that.
And we’re also starting to see it in the margins already with some pricing and so forth in some data centers where some of the AI implementations are paying very high prices to access data. And most importantly, when you look at AI, it’s generally run by GPUs versus CPUs. And GPUs use more power. If you look at the data center industry, they sell power, they don’t sell space.
So if you have a demand driver that’s going to use a lot more energy and so forth, that’s a very good demand driver. So we would consider Equinix and Digital Realty as the two most direct impacts of the industry, with telecommunications networks next.
BRAD SMITH: And so some of the names, specifically in this, and break down a few more, because you mentioned Equinix. But there are a few others, Akamai, even within that cover that you’re looking through with this one.
FRANK LOUTHAN: Yes absolutely. Akamai is another one that the content delivery networks will benefit from, because you have to remember that someone has to get the data in and out of the data center, and in and out of the AI engine, and so on, for all applications. So you’re going to need those delivery networks. But Akamai and others have also developed software security platforms, which will also become important. When you move all that data and put it into these different AI platforms, there will be more attacks on software security.
You need more security for the data you collect. In addition, data will need to be collected and deployed on a much broader basis. You could even argue that you need to use AI further into the edge of networks to better filter the type of information being returned so you don’t send everything back because it ends up being very expensive.
So we think the content delivery networks benefit as well. And then of course the ones that provide fiber and so forth. And eventually you will see something on the wireless side. Americans value entertainment and convenience above almost anything else.
And at some point, if you want to have a successful commercial AI device, it’s going to have to work on a mobile phone. So at some point that will generate more traffic there as well. But all these things take more time, which is why we think the more direct beneficiaries, at least in the short term, are the data centers and then probably the CDN.
– So I want to expand this very quickly to something that you also say in your note. You said the AI debate should really be about degree rather than direction. And of course we know that there is spending, that there is investment. But is it big enough to make it a question, and wide enough to offset any headwind?
FRANK LOUTHAN: I’m sure it is. Again, it’s just slow. All of these things are gradual changes. We like to say about telecom that the pace of change is very slow, even if it is accelerating. I have been following this industry for a long time and there are still copper telephone lines. So it takes a long time for the sector to switch.
But if you see a data transition like this, or a technology transition, like we saw cloud computing a few years ago and so forth, that’s a positive, it tends to replace older technology over time and growth is going. That’s why we’re confident in the growth rates that we have for our businesses, going forward, as this comes in the back end and will continue to drive sales and replace the role, or the technology will fall out.
BRAD SMITH: Frank, would much rather ask a question about that SIC Les Paul you have there in the background, but I want to include it here in our conversation, at least for today. What is the timeline investors should keep in mind when talking about this kind of transformation, and how AI could potentially impact the telecommunications industry?
FRANK LOUTHAN: Yeah, so if you look at the next two or three years, I think you’ll see it’s more pervasive. So, for example, the data centers I referred to, Equinix and DR, both said AI is part of their conversation. But it’s still a very small portion of their bookings, so it doesn’t really make sense here.
And I would say the same for the telecom providers and so forth. It’s something that when we talk to them, they’ve all had conversations with their customers. They are things they are aware of. They try to be positioned for when the demand is there. But it is relatively still a very small number of computing platforms in deployments and network traffic.
So I’d say you fast forward about three years, we’ll see it’s going to be a lot more pervasive, but it’s certainly something that generates a lot of conversation. And again, if you look at what the growth will continue over the next year as other technologies start to drop off, I think you can say that AI is the thing that will emerge and fill the void going forward.
– Well, that was certainly the case in the last revenue round. We’ll see if that’s the buzzword this round. Frank Louthan, telecommunications analyst for Raymond James. Thank you so much for joining us this morning.
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/video/ai-not-hockey-stick-inflection-145926771.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Howard Weitzman’s name dropped by law firm Kinsella Holley – The Hollywood Reporter
- AI is not a ‘hockey stick bending’ for telecom space: Analyst
- VB Transform Launches Powerful Capabilities of Generative AI from AWS and Google
- From Iceland – The Met Office posits two results for the earthquake swarm
- “I have not committed any crime, why should I leave Pakistan?” Imran Khan says he was threatened with death
- Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in documents case
- Jokowi moment welcomes residents and children of Asmat
- Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny Actor Explain Why She Was “Disappointed” With Major Story Changes
- How to style a long summer dress
- Wall Street tumbles after hot jobs data raises threat of high rates
- These open-ear headphones do away with bone conduction technology and deliver shockingly good
- A witness describes the scene of the tragic accident at the school