AI is not a ‘hockey stick bending’ for telecom space: Analyst

Artificial intelligence may be a “magic elixir” for most industries, but telecommunications may be an exception. Raymond James Telecommunication analyst Frank Louthan talks to Yahoo Finance Live about the deployment of AI in data centers and the slow rate of change and technology adoption of telecom companies.

Video Transcription

BRAD SMITH: Also everyone, since we are talking about AI, AI is the new buzzword with skyrocketing demand and industries struggling with the changing tech landscape. But our next guest says that while AI may offer a magic elixir, it’s not necessarily a hockey stick inflection for one sector, which is Telecom. Frank Louthan, Raymond James’ telecommunications analyst, now joins us. Frank, nice to have you here with us this morning. Okay, so what might be the magic elixir here, if you look at it from your perspective?

FRANK LOUTHAN: Yes, we consider this a team perspective. We’ve taken a deep dive into AI. And on my part, where I continue to cover telecom and data service providers, this is definitely positive for them, there’s tailwind there. But it’s just more of what keeps the growth going, it’s not necessarily a hockey stick inflection as we’ve seen with some of the other industries like chips and so forth that are more directly involved.

But there will definitely be more demand from AI to data centers, to fiber providers, network providers and wireless carriers, that’s going to continue the growth for years to come. It’s just much more muted than people might think at first and how it’s impacting the sectors.

– Frank, I don’t know if you just got a chance to hear our anchor, Seana Smith, talk about Morgan Stanley’s price target on Microsoft, and see where Microsoft lands in terms of the AI ​​space. Who in the telecom space, would you say, are the leaders and most likely to benefit from this massive focus on AI, and generative AI in particular?

Story continues

FRANK LOUTHAN: Yes absolutely. So the data centers that we cover, Equinix and Digital Realty Trust, are most directly affected in the near term. That’s where companies like Microsoft and cloud providers are going to deploy their AI engines, they’re going to deploy different things for the AI ​​instances, and you’re going to deploy them for the training modules and so forth. And that’s where you’re going to see that.

And we’re also starting to see it in the margins already with some pricing and so forth in some data centers where some of the AI ​​implementations are paying very high prices to access data. And most importantly, when you look at AI, it’s generally run by GPUs versus CPUs. And GPUs use more power. If you look at the data center industry, they sell power, they don’t sell space.

So if you have a demand driver that’s going to use a lot more energy and so forth, that’s a very good demand driver. So we would consider Equinix and Digital Realty as the two most direct impacts of the industry, with telecommunications networks next.

BRAD SMITH: And so some of the names, specifically in this, and break down a few more, because you mentioned Equinix. But there are a few others, Akamai, even within that cover that you’re looking through with this one.

FRANK LOUTHAN: Yes absolutely. Akamai is another one that the content delivery networks will benefit from, because you have to remember that someone has to get the data in and out of the data center, and in and out of the AI ​​engine, and so on, for all applications. So you’re going to need those delivery networks. But Akamai and others have also developed software security platforms, which will also become important. When you move all that data and put it into these different AI platforms, there will be more attacks on software security.

You need more security for the data you collect. In addition, data will need to be collected and deployed on a much broader basis. You could even argue that you need to use AI further into the edge of networks to better filter the type of information being returned so you don’t send everything back because it ends up being very expensive.

So we think the content delivery networks benefit as well. And then of course the ones that provide fiber and so forth. And eventually you will see something on the wireless side. Americans value entertainment and convenience above almost anything else.

And at some point, if you want to have a successful commercial AI device, it’s going to have to work on a mobile phone. So at some point that will generate more traffic there as well. But all these things take more time, which is why we think the more direct beneficiaries, at least in the short term, are the data centers and then probably the CDN.

– So I want to expand this very quickly to something that you also say in your note. You said the AI ​​debate should really be about degree rather than direction. And of course we know that there is spending, that there is investment. But is it big enough to make it a question, and wide enough to offset any headwind?

FRANK LOUTHAN: I’m sure it is. Again, it’s just slow. All of these things are gradual changes. We like to say about telecom that the pace of change is very slow, even if it is accelerating. I have been following this industry for a long time and there are still copper telephone lines. So it takes a long time for the sector to switch.

But if you see a data transition like this, or a technology transition, like we saw cloud computing a few years ago and so forth, that’s a positive, it tends to replace older technology over time and growth is going. That’s why we’re confident in the growth rates that we have for our businesses, going forward, as this comes in the back end and will continue to drive sales and replace the role, or the technology will fall out.

BRAD SMITH: Frank, would much rather ask a question about that SIC Les Paul you have there in the background, but I want to include it here in our conversation, at least for today. What is the timeline investors should keep in mind when talking about this kind of transformation, and how AI could potentially impact the telecommunications industry?

FRANK LOUTHAN: Yeah, so if you look at the next two or three years, I think you’ll see it’s more pervasive. So, for example, the data centers I referred to, Equinix and DR, both said AI is part of their conversation. But it’s still a very small portion of their bookings, so it doesn’t really make sense here.

And I would say the same for the telecom providers and so forth. It’s something that when we talk to them, they’ve all had conversations with their customers. They are things they are aware of. They try to be positioned for when the demand is there. But it is relatively still a very small number of computing platforms in deployments and network traffic.

So I’d say you fast forward about three years, we’ll see it’s going to be a lot more pervasive, but it’s certainly something that generates a lot of conversation. And again, if you look at what the growth will continue over the next year as other technologies start to drop off, I think you can say that AI is the thing that will emerge and fill the void going forward.

– Well, that was certainly the case in the last revenue round. We’ll see if that’s the buzzword this round. Frank Louthan, telecommunications analyst for Raymond James. Thank you so much for joining us this morning.