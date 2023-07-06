Sports
5 Team Canada things to watch this weekend: July 7 to 9 – Team Canada
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Volleyball World, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Whether on the water, on the sand or on basketball and tennis courts, Team Canada athletes will be in action around the world this weekend.
Canadian rowers rejoin the World Cup circuit for the third and final stoppage of the season as Canada’s women’s basketball team look to continue their undefeated streak into the elimination stages of the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, a key step in the qualifying process for the next Olympic Games.
After podium finishes in their last two international events, Canada’s new all-star beach volleyball duo Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will be in action at another prestigious Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 event. Canadian sailors test the waters in Marseille, France as they compete in an official Olympic test event, while Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu bring Canadian hopes into the first weekend at Wimbledon.
Here are five sports to watch this weekend.
Rowing
Building on their success at last weekend’s Henley Royal regatta, the Canadian rowing team will compete in the World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland through Sunday.
Both of last weekend’s winners will be back on the water, including the women’s eight crew of Morgan Rosts, Kirsten Edwards, Alexis Cronk, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Sydney Payne, Jessica Sevick, Kristina Walker, Avalon Wasteneys and coxswain Kristen Kit. Jill Moffatt and Jenny Casson return in their usual lightweight double sculls after winning the open weight double sculls event at Henley.
Canada entered 13 boats in the last World Cup of the season. In addition to the women’s eight and the women’s lightweight double sculls, Canadian rowers will compete in men’s two-sculls, men’s and women’s fours, men’s and women’s single sculls (two boats), women’s double sculls, men’s and women’s quadruple, and men’s eight . There is also a Canadian entry for the women’s non-Olympic lightweight single sculls event.
The heats will take place on Friday. There are many semi-finals on Saturday before most of the finals on Sunday, which are streamed live CBCSports starts at 4:00 AM ET.
Basketball
The Canada women’s basketball team achieved a perfect 4-0 record in the group stage of the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Len, Mexico. The tournament started last Saturday and ends on Sunday.
In Pool B, Canada defeated Mexico (83-57), Puerto Rico (84-47), Colombia (89-55) and the Dominican Republic (88-48). The Canadian team will meet Argentina, fourth in Group A with a 1-3 record, in the quarterfinals on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
The team outside the United States with the best finish at this tournament will automatically earn a place in the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February 2024. The Americans have already secured their presence at Paris 2024 by winning the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup. to win.
Canada is aiming for a fourth Women’s AmeriCup title, having won the tournament in 1995, 2015 and 2017. The Canadian team is on a roll, achieving its best finish since 1986 in the FIBA World Cup by finishing fourth in the 2022 edition.
Beach Volleybal
Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will compete at the Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Gstaad, Switzerland this weekend.
The Canadians, in their first season together, won the bronze medal at this track in Ostrava, Czech Republic, in early June before claiming a Beach Pro Tour Challenge title in Jurmala, Latvia.
The group stage of the tournament started on Thursday and will continue on Friday. The play-offs start with the round of 16, followed by the quarter-finals on Saturday. The semi-finals and finals for the title and third place will take place on Sunday. All games can be viewed via webcast on CBC Sports.
Soon the Canadian players will have a chance to play at home as the next stop on the Beach Pro Tour’s Elite 16 circuit will be in Montreal July 26-30.
The sailing
An Olympic test event will take place this Sunday at Marseille Marina, the sailing venue of Paris 2024. The competition will run until July 16.
Seven Canadian athletes will compete in the international standard competition used to test the athletic, medical and technological systems that will be used for next summer’s Olympics. It’s like a dress rehearsal for Paris 2024.
Justin Barnes and William Jones will race in the 49er class, while Mariah Millen and Alexandra ten Hove will compete in the 49erFX. Fillah Karim will race in ILCA 7 and Sarah Douglas in ILCA 6. Rounding out the Canadian contingent is Marie-Eve Mayrand, who will compete in Formula Kite, a class that will make its Olympic debut in Paris 2024.
The event gives the Canadians a great opportunity to get used to the competition venue and conditions, and to take on their future competition for the Games.
Tennis
It’s a great tennis weekend with Canadians in action at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. After several days of rain delays, Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu are through to the next rounds of their respective singles tournaments.
Shapovalov defeated Frances Gregoire Barrere 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in the second round of the men’s tournament on Thursday. He will face British wild card Liam Broady, who knocked down fourth seed Casper Ruud in five sets.
Andreescu defeated Hungarian Anna Bondar (6-3, 3-6, 6-2) in the first round of the women’s tournament. She will next face Ukraine’s 26th seed Anhelina Kalinina.
The main singles draws included five other Canadians – Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Carol Zhao, Flix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic – who have all been eliminated.
|
