Three former buffs will compete in the NBA Summer League





BOULDER Three former University of Colorado basketball players are on the rosters for the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League, July 7-17, in Las Vegas. McKinley Wright IV (2017-21) with the Dallas Mavericks and Jabari Walker (2020-22) with the Portland Trail Blazers play with their current NBA squads. Tyler Bey (2017-20) joins the Milwaukee Bucks after a successful season in Israel. Walker played in 56 games as a rookie for Portland in 2022-23, averaging 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42 percent in just over 11 minutes per game. He helped the Trail Blazers win the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League title, averaging 12.4 points and 9.0 rebounds, shooting 63 percent from the field. Walker was the 57e overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Trail Blazers after earning 2021–22 All-Pac-12 Conference First Team honors for the Buffaloes as a sophomore, averaging 14.6 points and a career-best 9.4 rebounds per match. Wright averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 assists in 27 games for Dallas in 2022-23; his second NBA season. This will be his third NBA Summer League game against Minnesota in 2021 and Phoenix in 2022. Wright, a three-time All-Pac-12 performer and Colorado’s all-time leader in assists, joined the Mavericks after spending his rookie season on a two-way contract with Minnesota. Wright spent most of that season with the Iowa Wolves, averaging 19.1 points per game, while finishing fifth in the NBA G League in assists with 7.7 per appearance. He played in five games with the Timberwolves in 2021-22. Playing for Ironi Ness Ziona of the Israeli Premier League in 2022-2023, Bey led that circuit with 20.3 points per game. He also passed Ness Ziona with 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 60 percent from the field. Bey returns to the United States for his third NBA Summer League appearance after stints with Chicago in 2021 and Philadelphia in 2022. He helped Rio Grande Valley to the 2022 NBA G League Championship, averaging 11.8 points and 7, 4 rebounds over 29 games for the Vipers. The 2019-2020 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Bey was originally selected by the 76ers in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft before being traded to Dallas, where he played in 18 games in 2020-21. All NBA 2K24 Summer League teams play five games in Las Vegas. The top four teams will meet in the semi-finals on July 16 with the championship game on July 17. The remaining 26 teams will play a fifth game on July 15 or 16, opponent and time to be determined. The schedule for the first four games for the three Summer League Buffs is below (all times MDT): Tyler Bey Milwaukee Bucks fri. July 7 vs. Denver, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Sat. July 8 vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m., NBATV

Tue. July 11 vs. Brooklyn, 4 p.m., ESPNU

do. July 13 vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m. NBATV Jabari Walker Portland trailblazers fri. July 7 vs. Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN

Sun. July 9 vs. San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Tue. July 11 vs. Charlotte, 6:30 p.m., NBATV

do. July 13 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN2 McKinley Wright IV Dallas Mavericks Sat. July 8 vs. Oklahoma City, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

mom. July 10 vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Wed. July 12 vs. Golden State, 3:30 p.m., NBATV

fri. July 14 vs. Indiana, 4:30 p.m., NBATV

