Plymouth gets City’s first cricket ground

4:46 pm | Thursday, July 6, 2023 Near the intersection of Peony Lane and Chankahda Trail in Plymouth is 20 acres of undeveloped land. But in the not too distant future, this area will attract thousands of people for various types of recreation when it is transformed into a new park. Northwest Plymouth is growing. We have houses coming in left and right, says Jason Goehring, Plymouth’s turf & horticulture manager. Goehring is one of the people overseeing the development of the park known as ‘The Meadows’, which will provide a variety of amenities. Over the past year, we narrowed it down to the needs of what the community is really looking for, Goehring said. The needs, which are described in the master plan of the cityinclude things like trails, pickleball and tennis courts, and picnic shelters. But perhaps the most unique part of the development will be a cricket pitch. Cricket is a game played by millions of people around the world. It never really took off in the United States, but it exploded in popularity in places like India, Pakistan, and the West Indies. And in recent decades, people from those countries have moved to metro west suburbs like Plymouth. I can’t tell you how excited I am, and so is the cricket community, said Milind Sohoni, a board member of the Wayzata school and a well-known cricket enthusiast. Sohoni was part of a group that successfully ‘pitched’ the idea to the City of Plymouth to include a cricket ground in the plans for The Meadows Park. “The popularity has grown quite a bit, and the days of playing cricket or playing on a dead end or a driveway, or an indoor artificial pitch, they are over, Sohoni said. Work to develop The Meadows is still about two years away from completion. Until then, Plymouths Parks and Rec Department teams will be doing their homework to ensure the cricket ground lives up to expectations. We are very excited about the arrival of this field, Goehring said. All in all, we have confidence in this field and feel good that it is one of the best cricket fields in Minnesota. Construction of the new park is expected to begin in the spring of 2024. Meanwhile, the hope for local cricket enthusiasts like Sohoni is that every Plymouth resident gets interested in the game and learns how to play. Related: Maple Grove opens cricket ground in Boundary Creek Park Plymouth

