Giants take pre-season hockey to Maple Ridge





Vancouver Giants just announced a pre-season schedule in which they will play the Kamloops Blazers in Maple Ridge on Saturday, September 16 at Cam Neely Arena. Puck drops at 7 p.m It is one of three pre-season games at various Lower Mainland rinks for the G-Men, who will also play the Prince George Cougars at Port Coquitlam on September 8 and the Victoria Royals at Ladner on September 10. Vancouver giants will also take a road trip to Kelowna to play the Rockets. The Vancouver Giants are a major junior ice hockey team playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL), practicing in Ladner and playing off home ice at the Langley Events Center. Say hello to our ENTIRE regular season schedule for 2023-24 The home games on Friday now start at 7 p.m.! That and much more https://t.co/R07WOITOUK pic.twitter.com/PKOr2HJo6a Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) June 28, 2023 This week, they also announced their full regular season schedule, which begins with a home game on September 22. The Vancouver Giants have announced they will play 68 games for the 2023-24 WHL season. This season, all home games will start on Friday at 7:00 PM instead of 7:30 PM as in previous years. The Giants will begin their 23rd season on home ice against the Victoria Royals on Friday, September 22 at the Langley Events Center. It’s the only game they’ll be playing on opening weekend. The team’s first road game is against the hosts of last year’s Memorial Cup as they travel to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, September 29. The regular season wraps up at the end of March with a home-and-home against the Kelowna Rockets. The Giants will host the Rockets on Friday, March 22 in what will be their final home game before concluding the 2023/24 season at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Saturday, March 23. Every two years, the Giants make the long trip to the Prairies for their longest road trip of the season, and this year it will take place in January. What used to be a six-game haul is now five, thanks to Winnipeg’s move to Wenatchee. The G-Men start in Brandon on Saturday, January 6, and then head to Prince Albert (January 9), Saskatoon (January 10), Regina (January 12), and Moose Jaw (January 13). The longest homestand for the Giants is four games in December, when they have back-to-back home games on December 16 (Prince George) and 17 (Seattle), then return from the holidays to play in the LEC on December 27 ( Victoria) and 29 (Edmonton). As always, most Giants home games this season will be played on weekends, with 13 games on Friday, nine games on Saturday, and six games on Sunday in the LEC. There are one home game on Monday (family day), one home game on Tuesday and four home games on Wednesday. Full schedule and ticket details available online. RECENT: Young Calgary defender puts pen to paper with Giants And READ MORE: Meet the new voice of the Vancouver Giants . Do you have a story tip? Email: [email protected]



