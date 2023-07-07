Netherlands become 10th team to qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023





The Netherlands defeated Scotland in their last World Cup qualifier to become the 10th team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. The Netherlands is the second team to reach the upcoming World Cup in India through the qualifications. Sri Lanka previously became the first team to make it to the 10-team tournament in India. The Netherlands and Sri Lanka play in the final of the ICC World Cup qualifiers. However, the result of that match does not change the qualification. Scotland batted first in the deciding game of the qualifier. Brandon McMullen scored 106 (110) and captain Richie Berrington scored 64 (84) to take the team to 277. Bas de Leede was the bowlers choice. He finished with 5/52. The Netherlands had to pass the target within 44 overs. Vikramjit Singh scored 40(49) but the star of the innings was again Bas de Leede. The all-rounder hit seven fours and five sixes for his 123 in 92 balls and helped his team cross the line in 42.5 overs. Although the Scottish bowlers were mostly frugal, they could not stop the Netherlands from reaching the target within 44 overs. Although the Netherlands and Scotland have three wins in five matches, the net run rate of the Netherlands has moved up to 0.160, while Scotland has 0.102. Related News | ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW In the Super Six table, Sri Lanka is still undefeated with four consecutive wins. The Netherlands is in second place with three wins and a loss. Sri Lanka has one more game to go in the Super Six. They will play the last game against the West Indies on Friday. The West Indies, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the tournament for the first time. They have only managed one win out of four matches so far. India (host country), Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan and South Africa are the other eight teams to make it to the World Cup. They qualified after finishing in the top eight of the World Cup Super League. Notably, the Netherlands last qualified for the men’s ODI World Cup in 2011, which was also held in India. Follow Khel Now Cricket for more updates Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and join our community Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/cricket/netherlands-qualify-icc-cricket-world-cup-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos