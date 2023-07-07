Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are dating

Love is in the air at Wimbledon for the Greek and Spanish athletes, who will also play together in mixed doubles

It was love for tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Wimbledon.

The pair’s blossoming romance was revealed on day three of the tournament after Greek player Tsitsipas, 24, won his first round match against Dominic Thiem on Wednesday.

During his court interview with BBC presenter Karthi Gnanasegaram following his win, Spanish player Badosa, 25, was named Tsitsipa’s girlfriend.

You’re also playing doubles here with your brother, Petros, and you’re playing mixed doubles with your girlfriend Paula Badosa, Gnanasegaram said, to which Tsitsipas nodded and smiled before pointing to where Badosa was sitting to support him with his family.

The camera then panned to Badosa, who was fist-pumping and cheering as the audience cheered too.

Gnanasegaram further told Tsitsipas that his other half had also won her first round match against Alison Riske-Amritraj and got to the end of his match.

Oh I just found out, I had no idea, congratulations! Tsitsipas laughed as he turned to Badosa, who smiled and folded her hands in the shape of a heart as she stood beside his father in the crowd.

Tsitsipas, an Australian Open runner-up, then opened up to the BBC about playing in the doubles and mixed doubles competitions with his sibling and girlfriend. It’s a real pleasure to do this with people, some of them have recently come into my life and I never would have done it if I hadn’t, so Paulita, let’s do it! he said.

Badosa later posted a clip of Tsitsipas talking about the pair playing mixed doubles along with a heart emoji on her Instagram story, as well as a snapshot of the moment she held up the heart shape with her hands in the crowd.

The sportswoman also shared a post from the official US Opens Instagram account on her story that read: They are not just a couple. They are now a mixed doubles teamalongside separate photos of the duo celebrating in the same way.

Back at Wimbledon, Bodosa shared what it was like to cheer on Tsitsipas from the sidelines. They are different types of nerves, she told reporters, according to the Associated Press. When I look at it from the outside, I might get a little more nervous, because I can’t control it. But I’m glad he got the win, and it was a crazy game. Glad we both made it through the first round.

Tsitsipas had to fight hard to win his first round win against Austrian Thiem, 29, with a match of almost four years and five sets. After his victory, Tsitsipas must compete against the British tennis star Andy Murray on Center Court on Thursday, while Badosa faces Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk on Friday.

The pair will play their first round mixed doubles on Saturday Eurosport.

