Tigers win four of five Major LSWA Baseball Awards for 2023 Season – LSU

EUNICE, La. Fresh off the program’s seventh NCAA Division I National Championship, LSU scored four of five major awards for the 2023 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) All-Louisiana Baseball team. The Tigers also produced a team-high nine selections.

Major awards for the All-Louisiana team were presented to LSU’s Dylan Crews (Hitter of the Year), Paul Skenes (Pitcher of the Year), Tommy White (Newcomer of the Year), and Jay Johnson (Coach of the Year). Nicholls States Jacob Mayers was named freshman of the year.

The LSWA All-Louisiana Baseball Team is made up of student-athletes from 16 universities and colleges across the state in all collegiate athletics affiliations. The team was selected through a vote by the state’s baseball athletic communicators and a statewide media panel.

Crews earns his second consecutive LSWA Hitter of the Year award after being named the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner. The junior outfielder led the Tigers with a .426 batting average to go along with 18 home runs and 70 runs batted in and scored 100 runs. He led the country in base on balls (71), third in batting average (.426), second in hits (110), and led the country in runs scored (100).

The Longwood, Florida native completes an impressive awards show, including a second straight SEC Player of the Year recognition and was named a consensus first-team All-American. Crews received 27 of a possible 31 votes for Batter of the Year.

Skenes also convincingly won Pitcher of the Year with 29 votes. The Dick Howser Trophy winner Skenes put on one of the most dominant single seasons on the mound in college baseball history. The junior went 13-2 this season with an earned run average of 1.69, the second best in the NCAA this season. He would strike out 209 batters, an LSU and SEC single-season record. His postseason honors also include SEC Pitcher of the Year and is also named a consensus first-team All-American.

White entered the scene as the North Carolina State transfer led the country with 105 runs batted in. The third baseman produced 24 home runs this season, ranking for 11th nationally, along with a .374 batting average. A first-team All-American and All-SEC selection, White is one of four players in LSU history to eclipse the 100 RBI plateau.

Mayers established himself as one of the most dominant branches in the Southland Conference and was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year. The Nicholls State ace went 9-1 this season with an earned run average of 1.93 and tied for eighth in the NCAA. He produced 105 strikeouts while limiting his opponents to a .197 batting average.

The product from Gonzales, Louisiana earned both National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Collegiate Baseball Freshman Pitcher of the Year honors, as well as being named to virtually every Freshman All-American list, as it took Nicholls State to its first NCAA postseason appearance since 1998.

Johnson contributed to LSU’s baseball legacy by helping guide the Tigers to their seventh NCAA National Championship in just his second year at the helm. LSU (54-17) was ranked the number one team in the nation for the first 11 weeks of the season and entered the NCAA Tournament as the number five national seed. He is the first coach in NCAA College Baseball history to win a national championship prior to their third season with the institution. The 54 wins are the most for LSU since 2015.

Skenes and Mayers are joined by New Orleans’ McNeese States Grant Rogers and Brandon Mitchell as first-team pitchers. Louisiana’s Julian Brock, a second-team All-Louisiana catcher selection one season ago, is joined on the first-team infield by Keylon Mack (Grambling State), Brandon Mooney (Loyola-New Orleans), Tommy White (LSU) and Kyle DeBarge (Louisiana).

Crews heads the outfield, joined by Ryan Major (LSU Shreveport) and Xane Washington (Nicholls State). Cade Beloso (LSU) and Ethan Bates (Louisiana Tech) are the first-team designated hitter and utility player, respectively.

The second-team pitchers are Cooper Rawls (Louisiana), Connor Benge (LSU Eunice), Ty Floyd (LSU), and Bobby Vath (LSU Shreveport). The infield consists of catcher Jorge Corona (Louisiana Tech), first baseman Jared Jones (LSU), Tyler Bischke (New Orleans), Michael Dattalo (Northwestern State) and Josh Leslie (McNeese State).

The second-team outfielders are Tristan Moore (New Orleans), Tre Morgan (LSU), Teo Banks (Tulane), and Heath Hood (Louisiana). There was a fourth outfielder due to a tie between Banks and Hood. Designated hitter Tre Obregon III (McNeese State) and utility Logan ONeill (Delgado CC) round out the All-Louisiana rosters.

2023 LSWA All-Louisiana baseball team

First team

(Statistics via conference tournaments)

P. Paul Skenes LSU Jr. Lake Forest, CA 10-2, 1.89 ERA, 167 K

P. Jacob Mayers Nicholls State Fr. Gonzales, LA 9-1, 1.93 ERA, 97K

P Grant Rogers McNeese State Jr. Groves, TX 12-1, 1.82 ERA, 88K

P Brandon Mitchell New Orleans Sr. Houston, TX 11-3, 3.65 ERA, 88 K

C. Julian Brock Louisiana Jr. Fulshear, TX .318 BA, 62 RBI, 11 HR, 16 2B

1B Keylon Mack Grambling State R-Sr. Gladewater, TX .350 BA, 59 RBI, 16 HR, 47 R

2B Brandon Mooney Loyola (New Orleans) So. Madisonville, LA .411 BA, 35 RBI, 18 2B, 63 R

3B Tommy White LSU So. St. Pete Beach, FL .387 BA, 91 RBI, 20 HR, 22 2B

SS Kyle DeBarge Louisiana So. Kinder, LA .370 BA, 35 RBI, 15 2B, 17 SB

FROM Dylan Crews LSU Jr. Longwood, FL .420 BA, 59 RBI, 15 HR, 82 R

OR Ryan Major LSU-Shreveport Sr. Chula Vista, CA .472 BA, 58 RBI, 22 2B, 64 R

FROM Xane Washington Nicholls State R-Sr. Houma, LA .379 BA, 46 RBI, 17 2B, 50R

DH Cade Beloso LSU Gr. New Orleans, LA .324 BA, 36 RBI, 11 HR, 34 R

UTL Ethan Bates Louisiana Tech Jr. Hot Springs, AR .270 BA, 38 RBI, 16 Hrs, 3.02 ERA, 57K

Batsman of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU

Newcomer of the year: Tommy White, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Jacob Mayers, Nicholls State

Coach of the Year: Jay Johnson, LSU

Second team

(Statistics via conference tournaments)

P Cooper Rawls Louisiana Sr. Hallsville, TX 10-1, 3.66 ERA, 50K

P. Connor Benge LSU-Eunice Fr. Montgomery, TX 11-1, 2.82 ERA, 86K

P Ty Floyd LSU Jr. Rockmart, GA 7-0, 4.40 ERA, 83K

P. Bobby Vath LSU Shreveport So. Coram, NY 12-2, 2.93 ERA, 81 K’s

C Jorge Corona Louisiana Tech Jr. Miami, FL .282 BA, 35 RBI, 9 HR, 55 R

1B Jared Jones LSU Fri. Marietta, GA .299 BA, 45 RBI, 14 HR, 37 R

2B Tyler Bischke New Orleans Jr. Pittsburgh, PA .309 BA, 54 RBI, 12 HR, 16 2B

3B Michael Dattalo Northwestern State Fr. Keller, TX .372 BA, 39 RBI, 8 HR, 44 R

SS Josh Leslie McNeese State Sr. Kenosha, WI .313 BA, 57 RBI, 8 HR, 44 R

FROM Tristan Moore New Orleans Jr. St. Louis Thomas, USVI .318 BA, 55 RBI, 19 HR, 61 RS

FROM Tre Morgan LSU Jr. New Orleans, LA .308 BA, 43 RBI, 7 HR, 56R

FROM Teo Banks Tulane So. Odessa, TX .301 BA, 51 RBI, 18 HR, 46 R

OF Heath Hood Louisiana Sr. White Oak, TX .336 BA, 40 RBI, 6 HR, 15 2B

DH Three Obregon III McNeese State Sr. Sallisaw, OK .309 BA, 44 RBI, 5 HR, 35R

UTL Logan ONeill Delgado CC Fr. Chalmette, LA .400 BA, 6-2 record, 4.19 ERA

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Beau Hebert, Louisiana Christian; Parker Primeaux, centenary

Catcher: Hayden Travinski, LSU

First Base: Edgar Alvarez, Nicholls State

Second Base: Gavin Dugas, LSU

Shortstop: Jordan Ardoin, LSU-Alexandria

Designated Hitter: Miguel Useche, New Orleans; Gerado Villarreal, State of Nicholls

Utility: Trevor Burkhart, LSU-Shreveport; Cameron Daigle, LSU-Alexandria