ODI captain Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal announces his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect





bangladesh ODI Captain Tamim Iqbal announced a shocking farewell to his international career at a press conference today, July 6. Tamim had called a press conference earlier today, July 6, sparking speculation about retirement, especially given his recent history of recurring injuries. On the eve of Bangladesh’s first ODI against Afghanistan on July 5, Tamim had come out saying he was not 100 per cent fit but would still play the first match to test his fitness. Neither Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha nor Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman Nazmul Hassan was happy that Tamim wanted to test his fitness in an international match. There were reports that he was advised not to play the first ODI and to rest. Related Story: BAN vs AFG 2023, where to watch Test live: TV channels and live streaming for Bangladesh v Afghanistan Test However, Tamim did play and scored 13 runs off 21 balls in a losing affair. In the past year, Tamim has missed more games than he has played due to fitness issues. There are known differences between him and the T20I captain and legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Tamim started his international career in 2007 at the age of 17 and has had 16 prolific years on the international stage. He is Bangladesh’s highest point scorer in all formats, with 15,148 points, and is among the top three point scorers in any format for Bangladesh. In ODIs, Tamim has scored 8,313 runs at an average of 36.62, the most among Bengals. In Tests, he is second on the list with 5,134 runs at an average of 38.89, while in T20Is, he is the third highest scorer for Bangladesh with 1701 runs at a strike rate of 117.47. Bangladesh has not yet named Tamim’s successor as ODI captain. Shakib leads them in T20Is, while Litton Das in Test cricket, and the responsibility could fall on them with just three months left before the ODI World Cup in India. Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket YouTube Channel for post-match analysis, player interviews, and much more.

