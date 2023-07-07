Mark Ingram joins Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff as a college football analyst





There’s a New Face on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff.” Former Heisman Trophy winner and 12-year NFL running back Mark Ingram, along with analysts Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer and host Rob Stone, will join the network’s college football pregame show broadcast live Saturday morning with ESPN’s “College GameDay” in the fall. “I am thrilled to be participating in FOX Sports and BIG NOON KICKOFF,” Ingram said in a statement. “I can’t wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday along with some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport at the biggest games in college football.” Ingram will replace fellow former Heisman running back Reggie Bush; Fox and Bush could not agree on the terms of a new contract and the parties parted ways. The New York Post first reported last month about an ongoing deal between Fox and Ingram. “Mark’s infectious personality, outstanding gaming experience and, most of all, passion for the game is what makes him such a valuable asset to our team,” Fox Sports executive producer and president of production and operations Brad Zager said in a statement. “With him on board, ‘BIG NOON KICKOFF’ will continue to provide viewers with unparalleled analysis and commentary every Saturday.” Ingram became Alabama’s first-ever Heisman winner in 2009, a season marked by the Nick Saban-era Crimson Tide’s first national championship, which has produced six titles. HEISMAN HOPE:Best bets and favorites to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Ingram began his pro career with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft. He amassed over 10,000 all-purpose yards with a career-high 75 touchdowns and is the the Saints’ all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns. Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

