Charity drives raise nearly $50,000 for head and neck cancer patients | News, sports, jobs





From costumed kids portraying their favorite superheroes to work teams united for a common cause, more than 500 Southwest Florida runners and walkers helped generate nearly $50,000 for head and neck cancer education, screening and treatment during two recent events. charity events in Cape Coral and Sarasota. In the Cape Coral event, a record 429 participants descended on Jaycee Park on April 29 for the annual Partners in Care 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk with an additional 60 volunteers donating their time. Hometown Nicole Walstein Keller was the top female finisher, with Blake Ware of Fort Myers pacing the male runners. The walk debuted in Sarasota in early April with hometown runner Sadika Saigal taking top honors among the female participants and Venice’s Peter Liakakos the top male finisher in a field of 133. “Even as we have expanded our mission across the country, our support in the city continues to grow,” said Kathy Tolentino, director of the Fort Myers-based, nonprofit Partners in Care Foundation. “Both Cape Coral and Sarasota deserve a huge thank you for helping make the cancer journeys of multiple local families a little more manageable.” The charitable foundation hosts a nationwide series of spring charity runs, with additional events in California, Colorado, North and South Carolina, West Virginia and Florida’s east coast. The racing series began 11 years ago to raise awareness for head and neck cancer and to raise money for those who cannot afford expensive reparative therapies that are often not covered by insurance, or require very high out-of-pocket payments. About Partners in Care Founded in 1996, Partners in Care is a non-profit charitable foundation dedicated to cancer patients. The foundation helps provide financial aid, cancer screenings and patient support groups, as well as additional educational programs. The foundation serves patients in 18 states. Since 2007, more than 8,700 patients have been helped and more than $1 million in financial assistance has been provided. The goal of the foundation is to continuously expand to support patients so that they have one less thing to worry about in their fight against cancer. For more information, call 888-850-1622 or visit YourPartnersInCare.org. Florida will be well represented at the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh TALLAHASSEE – The 2023 National Senior Games begin today, July 7, and continue through Tuesday, July 18 in Pittsburgh. A total of 615 Florida athletes will compete over the 12 days of competition in 20 sports. More than 11,500 athletes will compete for the 2023 National Senior Games, including softball, in May. Including Florida’s eight softball teams, more than 750 Florida athletes will compete in the 2023 National Senior Games. The more than 750 athletes rank fourth among all states with athletes at the Games. The 2023 National Senior Games Celebration of Athletes will be held at PNC Park on Friday, July 14, ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants game starting at 7:05 PM. John Shultz leads the Florida athletes at the Parade of States, a table tennis player from Sarasota and Ayenza Matthews, a track and field athlete from Miami. Since 2001, nearly 8,000 Florida athletes have registered to compete in the National Senior Games and regularly rank in the top five in the state’s representation of athletes. Three athletes will represent Cape Coral: Gerald Nichols, Archery – Human – Barebow Recurve – 65-69; Mike Welter, Pickleball – Men’s Doubles – 70-74; and Jon Williams, Road Race – Men – 10K and 5K – 55-59. Competitors from North Fort Myers include Roberta Little, Pickleball – Women’s Doubles – 65-69; and Peggy Owens, Swimming – Women – 50 Breasts and 500 Free – 70-74. Six other Southwest Florida competitors are from Fort Myers and another is from Lehigh Acres. Athletes of the Year representing Florida The state of Florida is represented by 12 Athletes of the Year, ranging from the latest recipients to the 2003 Athlete of the Year. Andrea Collier (2021, athletics) Toby Kaye (2021, Pickleball/Racquetball) Gabriel Wong (2020, tennis/pickleball) Peggy Peck (2019, track and field) Deb Harrison (2018, Pickleball/table tennis) Brian Hankerson (2018, track & field) Mike Welter (2017, Pickleball) Rudy Vazmina (2015, swimming) Avis Vaught (2010, Athletics, Softball, Volleyball) John Shultz (2009, Table Tennis) Harry Carothers (2004, basketball) Madeleine “Small” Cazel (2003, athletics)

