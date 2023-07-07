Six women’s golfers named as WGCA All-American Scholars





2022-23 WGCA All-American Scholars (pdf) CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Creighton University had six women among 1,401 collegiate golfers recognized as All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. The Bluejay honorees include freshmen Mia Gaboriau And Annika Yturralde sophomore Eleanor Hudepohl And Katherine Lemme and seniors Gabby Tremblay And Kate Allen . Creighton’s six honorees were second most in the BIG EAST, one short of St. John’s leading seven. The Red Storm joined Dartmouth, Northern Kentucky, New Mexico and Western Kentucky as the only universities with more than six women to be recognized. Allen was recognized for the fifth consecutive year and it was Tremblay’s fourth honor. Hudepohl and Lemke were listed for the second season in a row, while both Yturralde and Gaboriau made their debuts on the list. All six women held a spot on Creighton Dean’s List last fall, and five of those women repeated the honor in the spring. Creighton now owns 42 WGCA All-American Scholars as of 2014. A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Allen had a scoring average of 77.09, making her three of the nine best single-season scoring averages by a Bluejay in the past 20 years. Allen had two top-10 finishes in 2022-23, as well as a hole-in-one on April 16 in a practice round ahead of the BIG EAST Championships. Tremblay averaged 78.48 strokes per round and finished fourth at the Big O Classic. She finished her career with a 78.53 scoring average, leading CU in that category as both a freshman and sophomore. Hudepohl averaged 75.17 strokes per round during her sophomore campaign, the best single-season mark by a Bluejay in the past 20 years. The Cincinnati native owned five top-five finishes, including wins at the Big O Classic and the Motor City Classic, to help her earn First Team All-BIG EAST honors. Lemke was named First Team All-BIG EAST and earned medalists at the BIG EAST Championship for the second season in a row. Lemke’s scoring average of 75.39 helped her to six top-five finishes in 12 events. The Geneva, Illinois product also won the Stampede at the Creek and was the country’s only player to win back-to-back conference tournaments this season. She shot a school-record 67 at the BIG EAST Championships, tying a league record. Yturralde averaged 78.00 strokes playing in 30 rounds during her first year as a Bluejay. She had a low round of 73 (three times), and La Mesa, California’s only top-10 finish came at the Big O Classic in October. Gaboriau averaged 78.11 strokes per round while playing in nine tournaments during her freshman campaign at CU. The Dallas, Texas native opened her career with consecutive eighth-place finishes at the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial (September 12-13) and Kelsey Chugg Invitational (September 19-20). The selection criteria for the All-American Scholar Team are among the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50, and the student-athlete must have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year, nominated through the team conference championship. The complete 2022-23 WGCA All-American Scholar Teams can be found at https://gocreighton.com//documents/2023/7/6/WGCA_All-Scholar_Release_2223.pdf. The Bluejays are coached by Debbie Conry. The women in the golf program have a best cumulative GPA of 3.91 in the department. The women’s golf team’s GPA of 3.90 in the fall of 2022 was the best grade by a Bluejay team over a semester in the past 23 years.

