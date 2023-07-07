Ashes cricket – Australia v England: Mitch Marsh century and Mark Wood five-for climax chaotic first day of third test

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh celebrates scoring a century during the first day of the third Ashes Test against England at Headingley. Photo / AP

Mitch Marsh celebrated his Test comeback by beating a century and taking a wicket as Australia led England by 195 runs after day one of the third Ashes Test at Headingley at night.

Marsh’s sparkling run-a-ball 118 saved Australia from 85-4. To put it in perspective: the all-rounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

After Marsh was dismissed 240-5 on the stroke of tea, Australia slumped to be all out for 263. England’s fast bowler Mark Wood took 5-34 in his first test since December.

Marsh capped his own remarkable day in his first Test in four years by claiming England’s third wicket as Zac Crawley chopped off.

England were 68-3 on stumps, trailing by 195 points in the must-win game. On their home ground, Joe Root was 19 and Jonny Bairstow was 1.

Marsh seemed to be making up for lost time.

He was picked after Cameron Green was sidelined with a minor hamstring injury following last weekend’s victory over Lords. No pressure was put on Marsh. He has excelled in Twenty20s and one-day matches since being dropped from the Test side in 2019. He played just four first-class games in four years, but in the last in March at Perth, he scored an unbeaten 108.

He ran with England in a rampant mood after sending off Australia on a greentop with a fast outfield.

Headingley was boisterous and lit up as David Warner gave his wicket to Stuart Broad for the 16th time in the early days; Usman Khawaja was overwhelmed by a 152 mph delivery from Mark Wood; Marnus Labuschagne was straightened by Chris Woakes and taken to first slip; and Steve Smith scored ahead of Broad in his 100th test.

England’s Mark Wood celebrates his five-wicket haul with captain Ben Stokes. Photo / AP

Marsh lunched at 5 and Head at 10 at 91-4. Head was dropped on 9 by Bairstow who also dropped Smith in another poor display of goalkeeping.

Then Marsh got his own share of happiness. Root spilled Marsh on 12. Marsh didn’t give another chance in a brilliant counterattack.

He hit 17 boundaries and four sixes, making 92 runs of his 118.

He drove Broad through the covers, drove Woakes straight, hit Ollie Robinson behind the point and pulled a shoulder-high Wood bouncer across a deep square for six.

His fifty came off 59 balls. The 100 stand with Kop came from 118 balls. They silenced Headingley.

Robinson left injured during his 12th over and did not return. Wood bowled just three overs in the middle session and for 22 runs.

Marsh reached 99 with a six-over lung off Moeen Ali and on the next ball made his third Test century against England. He was ecstatic. He took 102 balls.

In the past, my nerves have really gotten the better of me and I’ve worked really hard to keep them under control, Marsh said.

I think it’s the first time I’ve been dropped in test cricket and you always need some luck. Today was my day. I’ve worked really hard where I can handle the game mentally. Everyone talks about playing their natural game and that was it for me.

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh acknowledges the crowd’s applause as he leaves the field after losing his wicket. Photo / AP

The knock ended after 113 runs only in the session in the last over before tea. Woakes got Marsh at 240-5. An inside edge clipped his thigh pad and fired at Zac Crawley at second slip.

Woakes also claimed Head shortly after tea for 39.

Root had just dropped Alex Carey on 4. When Root caught Head, he threw the ball to the ground in disgust. Root would then drop Carey again on 5 short leg. Root and Bairstow missed five chances that day.

Wood cleared Australia’s tail, within 61 overs. From 240-4 before tea, the last six wickets fell for 23 runs.

Wood took the last four wickets, a spell of 4-5 from 16 balls. He walked away keeping the ball in the air after his first five-for in a home test.

My mom and dad saw it today, so I’m really happy, Wood said. The past few weeks have been tough, but it’s been a great feeling to get (the front five) home, to get that off my back. It was quite special to raise the ball at home.

In his first test of the series, his slowest ball was 140 km/h and the fastest was 156 km/h. His average of 90.4 mph was the fastest in an England innings since Australia’s Brett Lee in 2005.

Woakes also bowled well for 3-73 in his first Test for 16 months.

Australian captain Pat Cummins showed his trickery in England’s reply when he got a big lead from Ben Duckett for 2 in the fourth over and another lead from Harry Brook for 3 in the sixth over.

Marsh tackled Crawley to reduce England to 65-3, but Root and Bairstow plucked cautiously to stumps, both emphatically staying behind the crease after Bairstow punched at Lords on Sunday.