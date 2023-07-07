Sports
Jannik Sinner had to get special permission for non-white Gucci tennis bags at Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner’s team had to seek countless endorsements before breaking tradition at Wimbledon with a non-white Gucci bag.
The Italian made a statement by transforming the All England Club’s Center Court into a catwalk with a bespoke bag in brown and gold with green and red straps.
However, it proved to be no distraction as the world No. 8 passed Juan Manuel Cerundolo in straight sets before doing the same to Diego Schwartzman two days later.
He did, however, describe the bag as quite a statement due to Wimbledon’s strict all-white rules.
The Rules of the Championship state: Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire which is almost entirely white and this applies from the moment the player enters the edge of the court. White does not include off-white or cream.
Sinner’s bag certainly fell well outside that category and it wasn’t easy to pull off such an act either, with a Gucci spokesperson explaining that many hoops had been jumped.
They said: We worked with the Sinners team for the ITF (International Tennis Federation), ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and Grand Slams, including Wimbledon, approvals to ensure the bag met the necessary requirements.
Last year, a pair of red Air Jordans earned Nick Kyrgios a reported fine of 1100, to which he replied: I do what I want.
Sinner had much more respect for Wimbledon traditions. Wimbledon is the most historic and prestigious tennis tournament,” he said.
The strict dress code is rooted in tradition, respect for the history of the sport and the desire to maintain formality.
It also creates a very unique atmosphere that makes Wimbledon really special in my opinion.
He added: Gucci to me represents Italian excellence all over the world, excellence rooted as much in tradition as it is in innovation.
This is the kind of message I am proud to convey when representing my country wherever I am in the world.
Along with Gucci, the 21-year-old Sinner also has a ten-year deal with Nike, reportedly worth $130 million.
Aside from the logistics of getting Wimbledon to approve the Gucci bag, it also needs to be functional enough to carry Sinner’s gear and rackets, something he’s come to expect from fellow sponsor Head.
This will certainly spark a conversation, he said.
The first time a high-end luxury piece of luggage is brought to the track. The perfect bag had to be big enough for all the things I need on the track and easy to carry at the same time.
Functionality was what we had in mind when we opted for a duffel style with long, comfortable straps.
Bringing sport and luxury fashion together in this way is something that has never been done before and I am extremely proud to be a part of it. I hope people will love it as much as I do.
But can a fashion brand supplant the more well-known sports brands?
It’s a tough question,” Sinner said. I think all the brands I work with have the same attention to detail and excellence.
Despite the item being custom made, Gucci does sell a few duffel bagsand with prices ranging from 1670 to 3690, it would appear that Sinners is worth quite a bit more.
