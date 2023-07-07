Darren Helm retires; Why was Pius Suter not signed?





When you consider the ongoing parade of players still receiving NHL contracts, it’s hard to fathom why Pius Suter hasn’t signed with an NHL team. Suter is a reliable NHL player. He is responsible, versatile and you can count on him for 13 or 14 goals a season. He is a desirable bottom six forward who can move to a scoreline as injuries mount. The Red Wings liked him and were interested in keeping him, but he was looking for a two-year contract and they were only willing to give him one year. Maybe that’s holding Suter back in the free agent market. At the moment, teams are looking for bargains. They want players to make $1 million or less on one-year deals. Suter had a $3.25 AAV on his last two-year deal with Red Wings. It’s doubtful he’ll get that in today’s market. Oskar Sundqvist is another ex-Red Wing who remains unemployed. The Red Wings also appreciated his efforts last season. He was also a plus in the locker room. With Alex Nedeljkovic and Magnus Hellberg (Pittsburgh), plus Robert Hagg (Anaheim) and Jordan Oesterle (Calgary), signed, Suter, Sundqvist, Alex Chiasson and Adam Erne are the remaining unsigned Red Wings from last season. Looks like Foegele is next to go. At $2.75 million, it’s just too much. Which UFA can score 15 and has speed and is cheap?

heinen

Pius Suter

Boquist

Comtois

Erne

Mason Shaw

Khaira

Tierney#oil makers — OilersDub (@OilersDub) July 6, 2023 Red Wings off season Former Detroit Red Wings forward Darren Helm is retiring of the NHL. He played 14 seasons with the Red Wings before playing his last two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche. He won Stanley Cups with both Detroit and Colorado. In case you missed it The Red Wings may say goodbye to Filip Zadina. The Czech striker has reportedly asked for his contract to be terminated

GM Steve Yzerman is still in the mix to acquire Alex DeBrincat from Ottawa, but DeBrincat’s contract application gets in the way.

Kris Draper was promoted to assistant general manager, but he remains in charge of Detroit’s amateur scouting.

Amadeus Lombardi hit all the right notes in the Red Wings development camp Hockey Now Network Boston: The Bruins have three players going to salary arbitration, including Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic. Boston Bruins. Buffalo: The Sabers signed Kale Clague as a depth defender. buffalo sabers. Chicago: Nate Brown writes about how Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso’s work ethic was inspired by Andrei Vasilevskiy’s training habits. Chicago Blackhawks. Florida: It’s official: forward Patric Hornqvist is retiring from the NHL. Florida Panthers. Los Angeles: Austin Stanovich makes the list of the top five American born Kings of Los Angeles. Montreal: Marc Dumont reveals the prospect ratings of MHN’s Canadiens. Canadians from Montreal. Philadelphia: Defenseman Marc Staal is like a coach on the ice. He wants to be an experienced leader in a reconstruction team. Philadelphia fliers. Pittsburgh: Drew O’Connor has filed for arbitration. He posted 11 runs and 63 hits in 36 games. Pittsburgh Penguins. Washington: The Capitals signed former Hobey Baker finalist Chase Priskie to a two-way deal. Washington capitals. Vegas: Chris Gawlik offers three threats to the Golden Knights in the Pacific Division. Vegas Golden Knights.

