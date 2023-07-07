Connect with us

Sports

Pennoyer Park tennis courts are being converted to Pickleball courts

Pennoyer Park tennis courts are being converted to Pickleball courts

 


Pennoyer Park’s tennis courts in Kenosha will be converted to pickleball courts, but not all city councilors are happy about the move.







TENNIS AND PICKLEBALL COURTS

The future of the multi-purpose tennis and pickleball courts in Pennoyer Park is being discussed by the City Council.


SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS


The City Council voted 13 to 2 on Monday to amend the city’s 2023 Capital Improvement Program by increasing the allocation for Pickleball jobs to a total of $62,000 by transferring $22,000 of park impact fees. The City Council then voted 13-2 to award a $53,831 contract to Kenosha-based Cicchini Asphalt to renovate the existing tennis courts at 3601 Seventh Ave. conversion into pickleball courts with striping and the installation of permanent nets.

alds. David Mau and Kelly MacKay voted against both the funding resolution and the contract.

Work on the project is expected to start this summer and last 19 days, weather permitting.

Mau said he thinks such spending is unwise.

People also read…

This is a very good example of something we should be voting against, Mau said. We have to prioritize. We can’t just say yes to everything that comes before us because, oh, because people want Pickleball.

Mau said he sent his colleagues articles on the sports shows, and this is not my opinion, these articles showed that Pickleball is increasing our health care costs because of all the injuries.

The articles also pointed out that only rich people play Pickleball… (and) pretty much only white people play Pickleball. With all that in mind, including the fact that we can’t pay for everything, as I said, we can’t pay for our staff, we can’t pay for our police officers, you have to vote against something. At least one thing, please. We don’t have an infinite wallet. You’re not at home, you’re not with your family, and you’re not here in town, Mau said.

MacKay also expressed skepticism.

There’s less and less for young people to do and we need to put our money in a better place than Pickleball, MacKay said.







TENNIS AND PICKLEBALL COURTS

The future of the multi-purpose tennis and pickleball courts in Pennoyer Park is being discussed by the City Council.


SEAN KRAJACIC KENOSHA NEWS


ald. Dominic Ruffalo took the opposite view of Mau on this issue.

I happened to be jogging in Downtown on the lakeside on a Saturday and went by the Pickleball courts near Pennoyer Park there and they were packed, must have been 30 people there. Everyone is playing and some are waiting to play, Ruffalo said. The citizens of Kenosha want Pickleball. I don’t play it, but the citizens want it. I didn’t check what color they were. It’s none of my damn business what color they are. They enjoyed the sport and let them play.

It’s about time. Fewer and fewer people play tennis and we have plenty of tennis courts and we would convert some of them into Pickleball. I don’t know what the problem is. The people want it and if it makes sense, we should do it, he said.

ald. Anthony Kennedy said all city employees are paid by the city and talked about $56,000 against an $80 million budget.

We were talking about something that will increase usage for an asset that is being used by a smaller and smaller group of people. If you want to talk about elite sports, let’s talk about tennis, Kennedy said. I don’t want to live in the city some of my colleagues want to convey where… all you should be doing is providing some very basic services.

I don’t want to live in that city, Kennedy said. I want to live in the city of Kenosha, where an incredible investment has been made in our parks and those crown jewels remain in our city.”

“It’s hard sometimes to sit in these seats and make these decisions. This isn’t a hard decision for me. And I’ve played Pickleball and I’m not white or rich,” Kennedy added.







TENNIS AND PICKLEBALL COURTS

The future of the multi-purpose tennis and pickleball courts in Pennoyer Park is being discussed by the City Council.


SEAN KRAJACIC KENOSHA NEWS


I think one of our roles as aldermen is to make sure the existing city amenities are used, Ald. said Daniel Prozanski.

To have tennis courts that aren’t used much for playing tennis for whatever reason, and pickleball courts are in demand, it’s a really good idea to convert those tennis courts into pickleball courts, Prozanski said. It’s a good practice to get more people into the parks and increase park usage.

Prozanski added: Don’t be sour with Pickleball.

Mau refuted the fact that we have tennis courts and they are no longer popular actually speaks to my point.

The government does stupid things all the time and things that are always unpopular, Mau said. At some point we have to stop if you don’t have enough money. We cannot predict the future. We don’t know how Pickleball will be popular in the future. It is clear that none of us predicted that tennis would not become popular. Why is it that tennis is no longer popular?

When people want Pickleball, they make Pickleball (jobs). Wow. Imagine, he said.

Growing sports

Pickleball has become extremely popular among all age groups in recent years. It is a tennis-like game played on a badminton-sized court. Players use a paddle that resembles a giant ping pong paddle and a plastic ball that resembles a whistle ball.

Participation in the sport will almost double by 2022 and has grown by more than 150% in the past three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report 2023.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest athlete to buy a major league pickleball team.


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://kenoshanews.com/news/local/pennoyer-park-tennis-courts-to-be-converted-into-pickleball-courts/article_553cd6ae-1c32-11ee-83b9-b744fb87a79b.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: