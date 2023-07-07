Pennoyer Park tennis courts are being converted to Pickleball courts

Pennoyer Park’s tennis courts in Kenosha will be converted to pickleball courts, but not all city councilors are happy about the move.















The City Council voted 13 to 2 on Monday to amend the city’s 2023 Capital Improvement Program by increasing the allocation for Pickleball jobs to a total of $62,000 by transferring $22,000 of park impact fees. The City Council then voted 13-2 to award a $53,831 contract to Kenosha-based Cicchini Asphalt to renovate the existing tennis courts at 3601 Seventh Ave. conversion into pickleball courts with striping and the installation of permanent nets.

alds. David Mau and Kelly MacKay voted against both the funding resolution and the contract.

Work on the project is expected to start this summer and last 19 days, weather permitting.

Mau said he thinks such spending is unwise.

People also read…

This is a very good example of something we should be voting against, Mau said. We have to prioritize. We can’t just say yes to everything that comes before us because, oh, because people want Pickleball.

Mau said he sent his colleagues articles on the sports shows, and this is not my opinion, these articles showed that Pickleball is increasing our health care costs because of all the injuries.

The articles also pointed out that only rich people play Pickleball… (and) pretty much only white people play Pickleball. With all that in mind, including the fact that we can’t pay for everything, as I said, we can’t pay for our staff, we can’t pay for our police officers, you have to vote against something. At least one thing, please. We don’t have an infinite wallet. You’re not at home, you’re not with your family, and you’re not here in town, Mau said.

MacKay also expressed skepticism.

There’s less and less for young people to do and we need to put our money in a better place than Pickleball, MacKay said.















ald. Dominic Ruffalo took the opposite view of Mau on this issue.

I happened to be jogging in Downtown on the lakeside on a Saturday and went by the Pickleball courts near Pennoyer Park there and they were packed, must have been 30 people there. Everyone is playing and some are waiting to play, Ruffalo said. The citizens of Kenosha want Pickleball. I don’t play it, but the citizens want it. I didn’t check what color they were. It’s none of my damn business what color they are. They enjoyed the sport and let them play.

It’s about time. Fewer and fewer people play tennis and we have plenty of tennis courts and we would convert some of them into Pickleball. I don’t know what the problem is. The people want it and if it makes sense, we should do it, he said.

ald. Anthony Kennedy said all city employees are paid by the city and talked about $56,000 against an $80 million budget.

We were talking about something that will increase usage for an asset that is being used by a smaller and smaller group of people. If you want to talk about elite sports, let’s talk about tennis, Kennedy said. I don’t want to live in the city some of my colleagues want to convey where… all you should be doing is providing some very basic services.

I don’t want to live in that city, Kennedy said. I want to live in the city of Kenosha, where an incredible investment has been made in our parks and those crown jewels remain in our city.”

“It’s hard sometimes to sit in these seats and make these decisions. This isn’t a hard decision for me. And I’ve played Pickleball and I’m not white or rich,” Kennedy added.















I think one of our roles as aldermen is to make sure the existing city amenities are used, Ald. said Daniel Prozanski.

To have tennis courts that aren’t used much for playing tennis for whatever reason, and pickleball courts are in demand, it’s a really good idea to convert those tennis courts into pickleball courts, Prozanski said. It’s a good practice to get more people into the parks and increase park usage.

Prozanski added: Don’t be sour with Pickleball.

Mau refuted the fact that we have tennis courts and they are no longer popular actually speaks to my point.

The government does stupid things all the time and things that are always unpopular, Mau said. At some point we have to stop if you don’t have enough money. We cannot predict the future. We don’t know how Pickleball will be popular in the future. It is clear that none of us predicted that tennis would not become popular. Why is it that tennis is no longer popular?

When people want Pickleball, they make Pickleball (jobs). Wow. Imagine, he said.

Growing sports

Pickleball has become extremely popular among all age groups in recent years. It is a tennis-like game played on a badminton-sized court. Players use a paddle that resembles a giant ping pong paddle and a plastic ball that resembles a whistle ball.

Participation in the sport will almost double by 2022 and has grown by more than 150% in the past three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report 2023.