Netherlands commits stunning robbery to book CWC23 spot

Bas de Leede put on an incredible all-round show of bowling and batting to send the Netherlands through to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Bas de Leede became only the fourth player in men’s ODI history to pick up a five-for and score a century in the same match.

The Netherlands became part of yet another historic match as they knocked out Scotland and booked their tickets for the World Cup in India.

They chased the target of 278 in just 42.5 overs.



How the match went:

Toss: The Dutch won the toss and elected to bowl to make the most of the morning conditions and with Net Run Rate permutations in play, and both teams went in with the same playing XI.



First innings:

The Netherlands’ decision to bowl first after winning the toss was vindicated when Logan van Beek removed the dangerous Matthew Cross in the first over for a two-ball duck.

Christopher McBride and Brandon McMullen tried to stabilize the innings, but Bas de Leede broke the young stand as both Scottish openers were sent back to the hut.



Less than four overs later, De Leede dismissed George Munsey to leave Scotland 64/3 in 15 overs.

However, Brandon McMullen, who had had plenty of time to adapt to the situation, took control of the game.

He bided his time, penalized the bad balls and finally brought up his fiftieth. He accelerated after reaching the milestone and together with Richie Berrington put Scotland in a strong position.

The pair posted a 137-run tally for the fourth wicket of Scotland’s highest ODI partnership for any wicket against the Netherlands and McMullen scored his second century of the tournament.



The Netherlands finally broke through with McMullen pushing it to the keeper off Ryan Klein for 106, but not before pushing Scotland past 200 points. Meanwhile, Berrington also brought up a fine half-century. He was bowled by the Leede on 68 in the 45th over.

The Leede struck twice in the 49th about slowing Scotland’s progress. He completed a five wicket haul, his first in ODIs.

Scotland set the Netherlands a competitive target of 278.



Second Innings:

The Netherlands started patiently in the pursuit of 278. There were a few early scares, but the Dutch openers completed a half-century opening stand. H

However, Scotland did well to keep things tight and were rewarded when Michael Leask trapped Max O’Dowd and broke the 65-run partnership. Leask then removed the other opener Vikramjit Singh in his next over to further rattle the Netherlands.



Batting hero McMullen gave his team more hope as he dismissed Wessly Barresi to bring the Netherlands back to 93/3 in the 20th over. And Chris Greaves struck, sending Teja Nidamanuru back at the halfway point.

The pace was slow in the beginning. And with Scott Edwards falling in the 31st at the expense of Mark Watts, Scotland was very much in it.

Bas de Leede, however, was strong on one side and brought up his fiftieth. Because the qualifying scenario loomed large, the pressure was on the Dutch to accelerate.

Zulfiqar provided the perfect support for the Leede as he started chipping the runs in just one and two initially. When the comparison reached 45 from 24 balls, De Leede decided to shift the momentum and it was Watt who had to bear the brunt of the Orange attack.



De Leede hit back-to-back sixes to put up a fantastic century and the third six in which was hit over by Zulfiqar to quickly relieve the pressure significantly.

In the next over, two more sixes came to nearly guarantee the Dutch victory and while the Leede was out in the next over, Logan van Beek came in and hit the winning runs much to the delight of his teammates.