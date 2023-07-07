Sports
Netherlands commits stunning robbery to book CWC23 spot
Bas de Leede put on an incredible all-round show of bowling and batting to send the Netherlands through to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Bas de Leede became only the fourth player in men’s ODI history to pick up a five-for and score a century in the same match.
The Netherlands became part of yet another historic match as they knocked out Scotland and booked their tickets for the World Cup in India.
They chased the target of 278 in just 42.5 overs.
How the match went:
Toss: The Dutch won the toss and elected to bowl to make the most of the morning conditions and with Net Run Rate permutations in play, and both teams went in with the same playing XI.
First innings:
The Netherlands’ decision to bowl first after winning the toss was vindicated when Logan van Beek removed the dangerous Matthew Cross in the first over for a two-ball duck.
Christopher McBride and Brandon McMullen tried to stabilize the innings, but Bas de Leede broke the young stand as both Scottish openers were sent back to the hut.
Less than four overs later, De Leede dismissed George Munsey to leave Scotland 64/3 in 15 overs.
However, Brandon McMullen, who had had plenty of time to adapt to the situation, took control of the game.
He bided his time, penalized the bad balls and finally brought up his fiftieth. He accelerated after reaching the milestone and together with Richie Berrington put Scotland in a strong position.
The pair posted a 137-run tally for the fourth wicket of Scotland’s highest ODI partnership for any wicket against the Netherlands and McMullen scored his second century of the tournament.
The Netherlands finally broke through with McMullen pushing it to the keeper off Ryan Klein for 106, but not before pushing Scotland past 200 points. Meanwhile, Berrington also brought up a fine half-century. He was bowled by the Leede on 68 in the 45th over.
The Leede struck twice in the 49th about slowing Scotland’s progress. He completed a five wicket haul, his first in ODIs.
Scotland set the Netherlands a competitive target of 278.
Second Innings:
The Netherlands started patiently in the pursuit of 278. There were a few early scares, but the Dutch openers completed a half-century opening stand. H
However, Scotland did well to keep things tight and were rewarded when Michael Leask trapped Max O’Dowd and broke the 65-run partnership. Leask then removed the other opener Vikramjit Singh in his next over to further rattle the Netherlands.
Batting hero McMullen gave his team more hope as he dismissed Wessly Barresi to bring the Netherlands back to 93/3 in the 20th over. And Chris Greaves struck, sending Teja Nidamanuru back at the halfway point.
The pace was slow in the beginning. And with Scott Edwards falling in the 31st at the expense of Mark Watts, Scotland was very much in it.
Bas de Leede, however, was strong on one side and brought up his fiftieth. Because the qualifying scenario loomed large, the pressure was on the Dutch to accelerate.
Zulfiqar provided the perfect support for the Leede as he started chipping the runs in just one and two initially. When the comparison reached 45 from 24 balls, De Leede decided to shift the momentum and it was Watt who had to bear the brunt of the Orange attack.
De Leede hit back-to-back sixes to put up a fantastic century and the third six in which was hit over by Zulfiqar to quickly relieve the pressure significantly.
In the next over, two more sixes came to nearly guarantee the Dutch victory and while the Leede was out in the next over, Logan van Beek came in and hit the winning runs much to the delight of his teammates.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3571309
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A wasted position that glorifies their awakening (Video)
- Netherlands commits stunning robbery to book CWC23 spot
- University offers phone-free digital detox experience
- The moment of struggle Presidential plane lands at Ewer Airport in South Papua
- Akshay Kumar denounces manipulation to obtain awards in Bollywood events
- The ‘airy and flattering’ dress that Amazon shoppers are calling a ‘summer staple’ is on sale for $43
- Steel giant ArcelorMittal SA invests $6.6 million in Char Technologies decarbonization technology
- Brands are bringing their IPs to Hollywood with marketing mixes to go with them
- Allie Jones currently 8th in heptathlon and four Trojans advance to Semifinals at USATF Championships
- Zelensky meets with Turkey’s Erdogan to advance NATO’s Ukrainian goals
- A story of thrillers in Bollywood before Vidya Balan’s Neeyat
- Imran Approaches SC Against IHC Order Over Toshakhana Reference – Pakistan