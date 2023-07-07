‘Hottest tennis player ever’ Eugenie Bouchard stuns in white cut-out dress at Michael Rubin’s party at Wimbledon





TENNIS star Eugenie Bouchard made an impact in a white cut-out dress as she attended businessman Michael Rubin’s party. The 29-year-old Canadian failed to reach the main draw of Wimbledon after losing her qualifying match 6-4 7-5 to Belgium’s Greet Minnen last week. 7 Eugenie Bouchard attended Michael Rubin’s party in New York Credit: Instagram @geniebouchard 7 The theme of the party was for the attendees to wear all-white outfits Credit: Instagram @geniebouchard 7 Bouchard was praised for her look at the party Credit: Instagram @geniebouchard 7 She joined the party when Wimbledon started across the Atlantic Credit: Instagram @geniebouchard And she wasted little time leaving the UK when she flew to a party in New York hosted by Fanatics CEO Rubin, 50. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist shared photos of her dressed all in white – just like the A-List stars in attendance. They included football player Kylian Mbappe, reality star Kim Kardashian, NBA superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden, and British actor James Corden. And she added the Instagram caption: “Michael did it again! Hottest party of the year!!! “What a great time with a great group of people @michaelrubin.” Many of Bouchard’s 2.4 million followers were quick to praise her looks for the occasion. One of them said: “Genius Bouchard, greatest tennis player of all time.” Another said, “You look good.” While a third replied, “Beautiful. Love the beautiful outfit!” 7 Bouchard shared images of the incredible spectacle Credit: Instagram @geniebouchard 7 She also showed the food line-up at the event Credit: Instagram @geniebouchard But others were quick to point out that she was attending an all-white themed party, while Wimbledon – which insists all players must wear white on the field – is taking place without her. One person brought up the point, saying, “The hottest party of the year is that other all-white event currently happening at Wimbledon. You could have had a ticket for that.” A second then chimed in by adding, “Isn’t there another venue with an all-white dress code where you should be?” And another replied cuttingly: “If she wants to go to Wimbledon, she has to buy a ticket on Ticketmaster.” Bouchard, who has been plagued by injuries, has not reached the main draw of a Grand Slam since the 2020 French Open when she reached the third round. Her highlight came in 2014 when she reached the last four of both the Australian Open and the French Open – as well as being runner-up at the All England Club. But since those highs nearly a decade ago, she’s only made one quarterfinal appearance in the past nine years. 7 Bouchard failed to reach the Wimbledon main draw after losing in qualifying last week Credit: Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22949037/tennis-eugenie-bouchard-michael-rubin-party-wimbledon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos