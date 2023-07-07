Three-time Olympic athlete to become Hill-Murray hockey coach

Natalie Darwitz

Hockey families in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis were thrilled last month with news that the Hill-Murray School in Maplewood had hired Natalie Darwitz to coach its girls’ hockey team.

The three-time Olympian was raised Catholic, a parishioner of St. Thomas Becket in Eagan, and led the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team in back-to-back national championships. Darwitz, now 39 and a mother of two, said she’s excited to join the Hill-Murray community, which feels like a perfect fit.

Q) When did you start playing hockey?

A) Five. It could have been earlier, but there were no girls playing at the time. I had to exhaust my mother.

Q) What do you like about hockey?

A)You’re on a teeny tiny blade, carrying all that expensive gear and chasing around a black puck. It seems crazy, but it’s just so much fun! I like the multitasking of it. You skate while handling a puck. You wield a stick while moving your feet. You have other people chasing you when you have that little black thing on your stick. There isn’t one game where you can’t duplicate the same course or shot. It’s always different. Plan A in hockey will most likely not work according to plan B, C or D. That’s what makes it exciting!

Q) And what do you like about coaching?

A)As a player I was very action oriented. You just do it. Coaching, you can’t do that. You have to communicate it, you have to teach it, you have to motivate it. I realized that coaching made me a better person. To coach is to serve.

Q) What are the key ingredients for a winning team?

A) The teams I look back on were successful, there was a common goal and a shared understanding. We all have our roles and we believe that each role is important. When that happens, it’s just so powerful. I call it the it factor. You have it and you know it, but you cannot describe it.

Many people would say that the most skilled team wins. No, I’ve been part of the most skilled team, but if we couldn’t come out of the locker room as one unit, there were less skilled teams that could beat us. I strongly believe in leadership, culture, responsibility and principles.

Q) Tell me about your first Olympics, Salt Lake City, when you were 18 and top scorer.

A)The coolest experience for me was that after every warm up, before I left the ice, I would look for my family and wave to them. They were always in the same place. That meant to me that this was so much bigger than just me. So many people have sacrificed and helped me get there.

We were favorites to win gold. We played Canada eight times leading up to the Olympics and we were 8 and 0, and then we lost our game to them in the Olympics. That hurt. We played a B-minus game, and you just can’t do that at that level.

Q) There were also a lot of highlights, like the time you scored against Harvard in the NCAA hockey championship with one minute eight left on the clock.

A) One of the coolest experiences is to throw off your gloves at the end of the game and jump into a pile with your teammates. The joys of being on top and the agony of defeat In sports, the sun rises the next day and you get another blast from it.

Q) Is the ice rink a place to escape from all the pressures of adolescence?

A)Hockey is child’s play. This is your chance to forget about all your stress; let go of your hair and be free. There is so much joy here because you get to play a child’s game and you can be a child while doing it.

Q) What attracted you to Hill-Murray?

A)I feel really welcome. It feels good. And the principles we live by are aligned. We both believe in guiding the entire student-athlete. Athletics is a vehicle to help you in your daily life. If your day-to-day life doesn’t match what you do in athletics or vice versa, you’re missing the mark.

Q) Do you talk to your athletes about mental health?

A)Yes. Mental health is really important. We could go into a Tuesday with a plan, and we could read our players and say, Hey, we seem tired today. If we’re tired because we’re lazy, that’s one thing. But if it’s the dog days of hockey season, if it’s January and you’re just tired of the grind, maybe tomorrow is a day off.

The teams I’ve coached for the past two seasons, when we were going into January and February, we had Tuesdays off. That day worked wonders. It was a day to focus on their studies, to replenish food, to do whatever they needed to become successful.

Q) And go to bed earlier!

A)Yes. I talk about that with the team. Which is better: 10 p.m. or 1 a.m.? They don’t need me to rant at them. They don’t need a second mom or dad. But they need someone to speak the truth into their lives, so we say simply do better. Get the basics right.

Q) How far has hockey come since you’ve been playing?

A) I think players can skate faster, shoot harder, hold better, but I don’t think the hockey IQ is there because they don’t play disorganized hockey anymore. Everything is arranged for them. It’s practice, it’s going to a skate coach, going to a league where you play games, it’s not going to the park and having a fetch competition. In this way you learn to facilitate your own rules, to communicate and to solve problems. We missed those lessons.

Q) What would you say to teenagers who are considering trying out Hill-Murray hockey but are afraid they are not good enough?

A)We all have those doubts, and sometimes we talk ourselves out of them before we even try. But if you don’t try, you won’t know. You are not living life to the fullest.

It takes courage to try, and it’s amazing when we try things, what doors open, or what we learn in the process that will take us through the next door.

Q) How did you remember your Catholic upbringing?

A) I firmly believe that everything happens for a reason and through our creator. Faith is an important part of life, and my boys are learning about it now.

Q) For all the time you spend on ice, you’re also a warm-weather person.

A)I like being on the lake. It’s my happy place. I’m on Prior Lake and I love surfing, skiing and just being on the boat. I feel there should be a balance in life. There should be several things. My identity is not wrapped in hockey. I talk to my athletes about that: hockey is what you do, it’s not who you are. God has a path for you.