UNI wrestling: Wyatt Voelker wins U20 Pan American title





Santiago, Chile — UNI rising sophomores Wyatt Voker posted a perfect 4-0 record on Thursday en route to his first U20 Pan American Greco-Roman title in the 87-kilogram weight class. The 2023 U20 US Open and US World Team Trials champion opened the five-man field at 87 kilograms with back-to-back shutout victories by superiority (VSU), starting with an 8-0 victory over Dieter Von Helms Valenzuela (Chile). He followed his first round win with a 9-0 VSU over Brazil’s Max Franca Magalhaes De Almeida. After surrendering his first points of the competition to Carlos Salazar Gomez (Mexico), Voelker quickly stormed back to take a victory by fall (VFA) with one minute and 38 seconds left in the game. Voelker concluded his impressive day on the mat with an 8-3 victory over Brian Ruiz Marin (Venezuela) to secure gold for the United States. Born in Manchester, Iowa, Voelker went 14-4 in his first collegiate season with the Panthers, holding tournament titles at Grand View, Iowa State and UNI, as well as a title as an untied wrestler at the Soldier Salute. With a 13-game win streak to begin his UNI career, he made his collegiate debut against No. 19 Luke Surber (Oklahoma State), finishing the year with two pins and three wins by a key decision. Voelker returns to the international scene next month at the U20 World Championships in Warsaw, Poland, August 14-20.

