MCC Orders Members Away From Players After Long Room Incident At Ashes Test | Cricket

The MCC will separate members from players for the rest of the summer as it continues its investigation into the wild scenes in the normally sedated Long Room during the crabby denouement of last week’s second Ashes Test at Lords.

Three members have already been suspended for directly confronting Australian players when they left the field shortly after England’s Jonny Bairstow was controversially stunned by Alex Carey. Footage of the incident was widely aired as more clips were shared on social media, and the club is asking witnesses to come forward as they try to identify other individuals involved in the abuse, promising more disciplinary action. measures if they do.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner had to be pulled from the stage after a break to engage in a heated, finger-pointing argument.

An email sent by the MCC chairman, Bruce Carnegie-Brown, called on members to monitor each other’s conduct as it reviews its procedures. The club is also expanding the cordoned off area that players walk through as they move between changing rooms and the field, while members are not allowed to use the stairs while teams move through the building.

I cannot downplay the impact that some members’ behavior has had on the perception of our club, wrote Carnegie-Brown. The members seen on camera have put MCC to shame. Their actions hamper our efforts to promote the positive things our club is doing to promote and celebrate the game of cricket. Their actions inhibit our ability to carry out our role as guardians of the laws of cricket and the spirit of cricket.