Tennis has a Russia problem – POLITICO

Ukrainian players have a message for world tennis: you can’t be serious.

Just as the world’s top stars make their way through the first week of Wimbledon, tennis is grappling with how to deal with all the Russian players at the top of the game. The players of Ukraine, for their part, feel that the sport is letting them down.

There is staunch support in the locker room among some Russian players for President Vladimir Putin’s vicious war against Ukraine, as well as ties between a top Russian star and a company funding the Kremlin’s aggression and even a family connection between a Russian tennis Olympic gold medalist and a tournament honoring a Wagner Group mercenary fighter.

The war has led to fierce, heated arguments between Russian players behind closed doors in the men’s locker room.

During a tournament in Belgrade in April 2022, Russian player Karen Khachanov, currently ranked No. 11 in the men’s world, attacked compatriot Andrey Rublev, who had expressed his desire to see peace between his country and Ukraine, and had written “No War Please” on a TV camera lens in February, just as Putin sent his troops to Kiev.

Khachanov, according to a locker room figure familiar with the row, argued that conversations should not be conducted from a position of strength with the weaker side. Russia, he shouted, should show its power through the conflict over Ukraine and show its greatness to the world.

When early On this journalist’s confrontation, Khachanov took the time-tested line loved by athletes who found themselves in an awkward political position. “It was our private conversation. I am an athlete, not a politician,” he said.

The previously unreported setbacks show some of the deep support among some top Russian tennis stars for Putin’s attack on Ukraine, which has leveled cities, killed thousands of civilians and led to war crimes.

Since tennis generally includes Russian and Belarusian players in its tournaments, this has created problems for Ukrainian players whose homeland and families are attacked by Russian missiles and deadly drones.

The biggest stress for us was the fact of the invasion itself, so it was difficult to see representatives of these countries around, Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine’s number 60 in the world who is in the third round at Wimbledon, told POLITICO . That’s why we asked the WTA leadership to clarify the position of players from aggressive countries. We had to understand what was happening around us. There are many players who like and spread propaganda or who played exhibition tournaments for damned money from Gazprom.

But as I learned from WTA head Steve Simon, supporting the war is acceptable. It is normal. Like he said, it’s their opinion. And it shouldn’t upset me, Tsurenko added. Our moral well-being is of no concern to anyone. For me it is a great stress to see people at tournaments who openly support Russian aggression. The WTA did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Tsurenko’s comments in time for this article to be published.

Wimbledon, the iconic grass-court tournament in south-west London, is now in the spotlight, having this year reversed a 2022 ban on Russian and Belarusian players, provided they sign a waiver declaring they will stand the regime not support Putin. While Khachanov is out of the championship, having suffered an injury at the French Open, 18 players from Russia and Belarus were in attendance for the singles draws.

Karen Khachanov in a singles semifinal match at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on January 27 | Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Tennis, according to Iga Witek, the number 1 in the Polish women’s world, could be a little better.”

Tatneft battle

The links between Russian business, sport and politics are often opaque, but in the case of Veronika Kudermetova, who was seeded number 12 in the women’s draw at Wimbledon, there is a clear connection.

Kudermetova is sponsored by Tatneft, a Russian fossil fuel company from Tatarstan, located between Moscow and the Ural Mountains. Tatneft has been accused of directly financing Russia’s war effort by supplying Russian troops with fuel and tires, and a subsidiary of the management company Tatneft-Neftekhim LLC has been sanctioned by the European Union.

Tatneft’s logo has featured prominently on Kudermetova’s clothing since 2021, and at tournaments in Sydney, Dubai and Madrid during the war.

Kudermetova has thank you openly Tatneft and the head of TatarstanRustam Minnikhanov, for their support in achieving results that put her in the Top 10 in the world. Minnikhanov, the regional boss who has total control over the oil trade in Tatarstan, has publicly displayed his investments of tens of millions of dollars in the Kremlin war machine.

Asked by POLITICO for an interview at a tournament in the Netherlands in June, Kudermetova declined when she learned that Tatneft would be a topic of conversation. She has previously said she did not break any rules, but for Wimbledon, where she won her first-round match on Monday, she removed the badge.

The Women’s Tennis Association, the main organizing body for women’s tennis, has no control over what tour participants promote, told POLITICO last month. Steve Simon has previously said: We continue to talk with [Russian and Belarusian players] and make sure they understand the sensitivities here and that they compete as neutral athletes.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, host of Wimbledon, said they have written confirmation from every Russian and Belarusian player entering the championships that they will compete as a neutral athlete and adhere to the principles of neutrality set by the British government. At the recent French Open, Kudermetova removed the Tatneft logo and she also did not wear it during her brief run-up to the second round at Wimbledon.

Wagner memorial

The Wagner Group, which fought in Bakhmut’s meat grinder and then staged a deadly aborted mutiny against Putin last month, has also found support among the Russian tennis establishment.

A mercenary who fought and died for warlord Yevgeny Prigozhins’s unit was honored at a Russian junior tennis tournament supported by the father of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a women’s tour player who won a gold medal in mixed doubles at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Pavlyuchenkova is part of a culture with deep ties to the Kremlin. She received an award from Russia’s Sports Minister in July 2022 after being nominated by Putin himself, long after his full-scale invasion had begun, for winning the gold medal in Tokyo.

That ceremony was too attended by Vladimir Lazarev, a senior Russian tennis official, who organized Z Tournaments in Russia and wore a t-shirt with the same “Z”, a symbol that has become symbolic of the Russian war.

Veronika Kudermetova during their 2023 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles quarterfinal match at Caja Magica in Madrid on May 3 | Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

Pavlyuchenkova, who also reached the quarterfinals at the French Open in June, will not participate in Wimbledon because her ranking dropped after missing nine months of the 2022 season. She entered the Australian and French Opens on her so-called protected ranking, but was not awarded a Wimbledon wild card.

Her father, Sergei, has long been a coach in the Russian tennis federation, whose boss, Shamil Tarpischev, has repeatedly showered Putin with compliments.

At the junior tournament in March, the official website of the Balashikha Municipal District Administration reported the competition was held “in memory of Russia’s Hero, Reserve Major Vladimir Nikishin, who died while conducting combat missions in the Special Military Operation.”

Nikishin fought with the Wagner Group. Sergei Pavlyuchenkov was present at both the opening and closing of the tournament.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova’s milieu has put her in a difficult position when it comes to the Kremlin. She posted an anti-war message on social media in late February last year, just days after the full-scale invasion began, but later deleted it. to deny that it had to do with her father’s position within the Russian tennis establishment, but rather on the advice of her PR manager.

Precarious for Putin

Of course, not all Russian players support Putin and his war.

Daria Kasatkina, on the edge of the top 10 in the world, has spoken out against Putin and publicly to come outside as gay. Kasatkina described the war as “an unmitigated nightmare” even though her family is still in Russia. She said she was concerned about her safety when she returned to her home country.

Rublev, who was involved in the locker room confrontation with Khachanov, is cautious in his public remarks and says he supports peace but does not blame it.

Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 3 at Wimbledon, also uses extremely cautious language about the war. He says he finds it “very disturbing” and is “for peace”, but he is careful not to give his opinion on who is to blame for the war, whether Russia should withdraw or what kind of peace settlement he finds acceptable.

But for Putin, even at this precarious moment in his long rule of Russia, keeping top sports stars in his corner is an important part of his authoritarian playbook.

According to Jules Boykoff, a professor and sports expert at Pacific University, political leaders such as Putin and Lukashenko and leaders of supposed democracies have long used sports to polish their reputations on the world stage, connect with domestic audiences and exert power. . .

Boykoff added that the International Olympic Committee has failed athletes around the world outside of tennis because they have not taken a clearer stance on Russian and Belarusian athletes since the start of the war against Ukraine.

And while Russia’s top tennis stars mainly try to avoid directly answering questions about their country’s war in Ukraine, other political issues have been fair game for their comment.

While Khachanov protested in the locker room after the incident that he was apolitical, that is not his consistent stance. With Armenian roots, he took a clear side in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in January when he wrote: “Keep believing until the end. Artsakh, stay strong” on a camera lens.

It is a true ironic twist that this should all unfold exactly ten years later one of the biggest upsets in Wimbledon historywhen Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky, ranked 116 in the world, knocked out Roger Federer in the second round.

Stakhovsky himself has now traded his racket for a rifle and fight the Russians on the front line.

Ali Walker contributed reporting.