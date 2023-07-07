Individual Pathway Players Announced for NCAA College Basketball Academies

INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA has announced the future ones Men And women student-athletes who have accepted invitations to participate in the individual track of the 2023 NCAA College Basketball Academy in Memphis, Tennessee.

The men’s College Basketball Academy will be held July 24-27, while the women’s academy will be held July 28-31. The College Basketball Academy is the only event that NCAA Division I coaches are allowed to attend during this period for evaluation purposes.

In the individual track, male and female prospective student-athletes could receive individual invitations to attend the academies following a self-nomination process. Head coaches from all 363 Division I basketball programs could vote for players in a central nomination portal, and the College Basketball Academies Advisory Board also had input on the invites.

The academies will provide future male and female student-athletes with a sample of the college basketball experience. These summer development academies combine high-level basketball competition with life skills instruction.

In addition to playing in games, participants and their parents or chaperones will take life skills courses on NCAA eligibility and compliance; the recruitment process; name, image and likeness probabilities; agents; the Switching Portal; and the road to professional basketball opportunities.

The first College Basketball Academy took place in 2019, with prospective male student-athletes, before taking a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the second edition of the event, which has expanded to include future female student athletes.

In the recent 2023 NBA Draft, multiple alumni of the first College Basketball Academy were drafted, including Baylors Keyonte George, who was selected with the 16th overall pick in the first round by the Utah Jazz. Other academy alumni included Olivier-Maxence Prosper of Marquette (24th pick Sacramento Kings), Jordan Walsh of Arkansas (38th pick Boston Celtics), and Maxwell Lewis of Pepperdine (40th pick Los Angeles Lakers).

For more information visit https://thecbbacademy.com/.