When Eli Drinkwitz signed a four-star receiver named James Madison II on July 4, I wanted to know how many college football players shared a name with a former president. Madison, to his credit, has embraced his historic moniker by committing on our nation’s birthday and embracing the moniker #prez. (To be fair, he didn’t go ALL IN, he committed to Mizzou and not the Sun Belt program that also bears his name.)

There are not too many matches! First, not many people want to saddle their babies with the same name as a former commander-in-chief, and even there in the 19th century, names came out of pocket for a long time. Do you know Rutherfords, Ulysses or Millards? I do not think so.

The scope of my research was to plug every president’s name into the reference to college football. Apologies if I’ve overlooked anyone. Anyway, let’s start, in order of the most common names.

First, the no matches. According to Sports Reference, there has never been a college football player named John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Abraham Lincoln, William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B Hayes, James A. Garfield, Chester A Arthur, Grover Cleveland, Benjamin Harrison, Theodore Roosevelt, William H. Taft, Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama or Joe Biden.

Let’s look at a few close, but no cigar submissions.

There has never been a John Tyler, but we’ve had plenty of Tyler Johnsons, both Penn State and Houston currently have one on the roster. Same for William McKinley: never a direct game, but Arkansas currently has a McKinley Williams on the team and he’s the second player with that name. There has been a Lyndon Johnson, but never a Richard Nixon, but in the ’90s Lyndon Nixon matched WR and DB for Tulsa.

George Washington was our first president and George Washington Woodruff was a head coach at the turn of the last century. His teams went 142-25-2 in Penn, Illinois and Carlisle. He left coaching and followed his namesake into public service, serving as Secretary of the Interior for Teddy Roosevelt.

Sam Adams wasn’t president, but he did lend his name to both a beer and a National Defensive Player of the Year, a Texas A&M defensive tackle you probably remember on that fearsome Baltimore Ravens defense. His son, Sam Adams II, currently plays wide receiver for the Washington Huskies.

Of course, Missouri has two close calls, with Truman the Tiger not being a player, but let’s be honest about where that name comes from. And, of course, Jacob Trump, an unfortunately named linebacker who played during his namesake administration.

Let’s watch the matches of players who are no longer active.

John Kennedy chose to play wide receiver at the Naval Academy not because it was easy, but because it was hard. Lyndon Johnson played defensive tackle at Cincinnati just a few years ago. Duke had a tight end named Gerald Ford in the ’90s, while Jimmy Carter did the punting duties for Kentucky. Hawaii had a defensive back named James Polk in the late 1990s, the same position Woodrow Wilson played for North Carolina State in the 1970s. James Monroe played two full seasons as a quarterback for Arkansas in the 1950s; he finished with more career rushes (151) than passes (132), because that’s what the doctrine said for mid-century SWC quarterbacks.

I can’t tell if there was one Thomas Jefferson or two. USC has a running back in 1980 with that name, then Tennessee in 1982. Did he switch? Maybe. Do I feel like looking it up further than I already have? No. We’ve had two Zach(ary) Taylors and three Andrew Jacksons.

The Champions

Above all, two former presidents have stood their ground among the crowd. We have had eight John Adams included an All-American with Penn in 1891. He has no position on CFB credential and did they even have All-American teams back then? I guess he just got the nod because of his presidential name. There is also currently a wide receiver named John Adams for Temple.

But the champion of presidential soccer players is Andrew Johnson, with nine players in total in the sports reference database, including two active players, a Wyoming safety and an Oregon state offensive lineman.

Not many of these players have distinguished themselves as particularly talented or prolific. Their claim to fame is their name, not their play on the field. It’s time for James Madison to break that mold.