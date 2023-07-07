Azarenka’s advice for future tennis stars





LONDON, England – Victoria Azarenka has been playing Wimbledon since 2006 – just a year before the precocious Mirra Andreeva, 16, was born. “It’s hard for me too,” she joked after beating Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-0 to join Andreeva in the third round. But the former world No. 1 Azarenka, now 33 years old, has a wealth of experience behind her. She emphasized her willingness to pass it on to younger players on the Hologic WTA Tour. Wimbledon: Results|pulls|Order of play “It’s one of my passions to help young women navigate evolution and the steps on the tour,” she said. “I can only share my experience. I never tell people what to do; I don’t think that’s the right way to approach. But if anyone ever wants advice, I’m always very open to it.” For Minsk-born Azarenka, this is a reaction against an upbringing and sports culture that frowned upon seeking help. “I come from a place where you don’t show your feelings,” she said. “You don’t really show your weaknesses and stuff. [But] I think that’s okay to do. That’s actually a very brave and strong way to do it. “I’ve always been the person to ask questions. I’d even say that to myself. Keep asking questions. Keep learning. Never stop learning.” More from Wimbledon: Rybakina hits Cornet| Andreescu wins; Niemeier knocks out Muchova | Garcia beats Fernandez in thriller Azarenka is already sharing her wisdom with doubles partner Beatriz Haddad Maia, of whom she said, “It’s really cool to see how invested and how much she listened and appreciated some of my comments.” Azarenka’s main message – one that aims to cut through much of the off-field pressure and outside voices that surround young players in the modern game – is clear. “Sometimes I feel like it’s really easy to lose track of why you started playing tennis,” she said. “I would ask myself this question more when I was younger: ‘Why did I start playing tennis?’ Because you get so caught up in the results and expectations and everything What puts me on track is remembering why I started playing tennis. “So to young girls I would remind them to ask that question. It’s not because someone told you or someone keeps telling you what to do. Why did I start playing tennis? Did I love it? Did I have fun ? That’s good for grounding yourself.”

