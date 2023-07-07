Spartan Hockey 2023-24 season tickets available





Michigan State Hockey season tickets are on sale now starting Wednesday, July 5. New season tickets can be purchased via the Spartan box office. The 16-game home schedule features home games against each of the six Big Ten opponents, a pair of non-conference series in October, and an exhibition game in January against the U.S. National Team Development Program. Public tickets are $240 each ($15/game, bench) or $272 ($17/game, seatback). Fans can contact the Spartan Ticket Office at 517-355-1610 or by email at [email protected] for questions or more information. A direct link to purchase season tickets is here. Opening on the next available date, the Spartans will host former CCHA rival Lake Superior State on October 7-8. MSU last played its former CCHA rival in a two-game set in the fall of 2017, and the two teams last met in the 2018 Great Lakes Invitational Tournament. The two schools have faced each other on the ice 125 times meets and the long streak continues this fall between the rivals. A week later (Oct. 13-14), Michigan State heads west for a two-game game at the Air Force. MSU hosted the Cadets on the first weekend of the 2021-22 season, which split the teams. The Spartans are making only their second trip to the Air Force Academy and the first since November 1973; the teams have met twice at a neutral site and four times in East Lansing. A home series featuring Canisius will be held Thursday through Friday, October 19-20. The Golden Griffins and Michigan State have never faced each other in the sport of ice hockey. MSU’s October will conclude with a two-game series at Boston College on Thursday-Friday, October 26-27. The two programs were both under freshman head coaches a year ago, and this will serve as the 27eand 28eall-time meeting of the teams. BC has won the teams’ last three encounters (single games in 2011, 2014 and 2015) after the Spartans defeated the Eagles in the 2007 National Championship Game. As announced in June, Michigan State is once again partnering with Michigan Tech and will participate in the 2023 Great Lakes Invitational Tournament. Staged at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Thursday through Friday, December 28-29, the two teams will be joined by Ferris State and Alaska in the field. The Spartans kick off the new year with an exhibition game against the US National Team Development Program on Friday, January 5 at the Munn Ice Arena. The two teams have faced each other in exhibition in all but one season since 2012-2013, with the hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21. The full Big Ten schedule, in addition to game times, will all be announced later this summer.

