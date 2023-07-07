Lionesses roar in Queensland





More than 12,000 tickets have been purchased for England’s World Cup in matches by traveling supporters from the UK, with England’s traveling support expected to be one of the strongest in the tournament. The Lionesses will host a free open training session at the Sunshine Coast stadium on July 9 (1pm to 2.30pm) with all interested fans invited to watch the reigning European champions be put to the test by coach Sarina Weigman. UK High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Tradell and UK Consul General to Queensland Richard Cowin will watch the training session with great interest: Richard Cowin, the British Consul General in Queensland said: The people of Queensland love their sport and I am delighted that the Sunshine Coast will be able to host the European champions at the start of the World Cup tournament. My job is to showcase the best of Britain in the region, and I can’t think of a better example than the England football team who train and play in the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane. UK High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Tradell said: The Women’s World Cup is not just about the cup itself; it is also an opportunity to inspire not only the next generation of female footballers, but also young girls and women more broadly to achieve their dreams. We know the Lionesses will enjoy fantastic support from the traveling England supporters, and we also hope to win over some local fans as Europe’s best team takes on the world. The Lionesses are fourth in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings. After the opening game of the World Cup, England head to Terrigal, an hour north of Sydney, to set up camp for the remainder of the tournament.

